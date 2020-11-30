Daniel Robert Mearns, 42, is wanted by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for assault. (RCMP)

Man wanted by Vernon police for assault

Mounties turn to public for assistance in locating man

A 42-year-old man is wanted by Vernon police for assault.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP haven’t been able to locate Daniel Robert Mearns and are turning the public for assistance in locating the 5-foot-7, 170-pound Caucasian man with brown hair and blue eyes.

A statement was issued Monday, Nov. 30.

Anyone with information regarding Mearns’ whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or the Vernon detachment at 250-545-97171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

