Penticton RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Floyd Baptiste Sr. who is believed to be near Oliver. (Photo courtesy of RCMP)

Man wanted for alleged assault believed to be in the South Okanagan

RCMP says do not approach the man if found

Penticton RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who is wanted for domestic violence related offences.

Floyd Baptiste Sr., 42, who is believed to be in the Oliver area and is known to frequent the South Okanagan, is wanted for domestic related assault causing bodily harm and breaching his bail conditions.

READ MORE: Police probe ‘suspicious vehicle’ thought to be linked to B.C. fugitives in northern Ontario

Police describe him as Indigenous with a heavy build, brown eyes and short brown hair in a media release.

Due to the seriousness of the offences, police do not recommend the public engage with him and simply call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they know his whereabouts.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hurlburt Park officially opens in Vernon
Next story
Popular Coldstream parking spot for rail trail to undergo work

Just Posted

Popular Coldstream parking spot for rail trail to undergo work

Parking on Westkal Road won’t be available while upgrades are done starting early August

Spallumcheen adventure park proposed

Family hopes to turn township property into park with mountain coaster, zip lines, trails

Vernon boil water notice rescinded

Residents of Tronson Road from Kin Beach to Tavistock under boil advisory since Friday

Salmon Arm court hears of Enderby child pornography charges

Offences alleged to have taken place on March 31 of this year

IPE Parade deadline drawing near

The Interior Provincial Exhibition & Stampede is fast approaching, and this year’s… Continue reading

Hurlburt Park officially opens in Vernon

Former camp added to city’s lakeside collection

‘Fearsome-looking animal’ fossil discovered in Kootenay National Park

Researchers expect the animal was living at the bottom of the sea

‘Weird, creepy, inappropriate’ short films ends in suspension for B.C. teacher

James Thwaites was a teacher on call in the Nechako Lakes school district in early March 2018

Man wanted for alleged assault believed to be in the South Okanagan

RCMP says do not approach the man if found

Watchdog investigates video of Vancouver cop firing beanbag rounds at man on sidewalk

The investigation will be overseen by the OPCC but carried out by an outside police force

‘Human error’ caused mistakes in 32,000 B.C. Grade 12’s transcripts: education minister

Fleming said that ‘grades will be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions’

Police probe ‘suspicious vehicle’ thought to be linked to B.C. fugitives in northern Ontario

Caller thought males could be Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Chill out with Dairy Queen to support BC Children’s Hospital on Aug. 8

Annual event set for Thursday, Aug. 8 across province

B.C. Conservation Service defends three arrests as officers shoot problem bears

Three people charged under BC Wildlife Act in Coquitlam

Most Read