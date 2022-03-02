Jason Kenneth Babineau

Jason Kenneth Babineau

Man wanted for assault, uttering threats believed to be in Vernon area

Police are seeking the public’s help locating Jason Kenneth Babineau

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking the public for help locating a wanted 48-year-old man.

Jason Kenneth Babineau is wanted for assault, uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with a release order. He is believed to be in the Vernon area.

Babineau is described as being six feet tall and weighing 186 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Babineau is urged to call the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: UBCO homicide victim a new resident to Canada

READ MORE: Two men caught in Vernon business armed robbery

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultRCMP

Previous story
B.C. hospitals start rebooking surgeries delayed by COVID-19
Next story
B.C. missionary in Ukraine shifts focus to helping those impacted by war

Just Posted

Interior Health says it is moving away from clinics specific administrating the COVID-19 vaccines. Photo: Interior Health
Interior Health to transition away from COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Jason Kenneth Babineau
Man wanted for assault, uttering threats believed to be in Vernon area

Canadian pianist Lorraine Min will be performing in Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s March concert series, The Sacred and Profane, which kicks off in Kelowna Friday, March 4, 2022. (Submitted photo)
Okanagan Symphony Orchestra back with ‘sacred and profane’ March concert series

Spallumcheen wheelchair curler Ina Forrest takes aim at a fourth Paralympics medal starting Friday, March 4, in Beijing. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Spallumcheen wheelchair curler bears flag and seeks fourth Paralympics medal