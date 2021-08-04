RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)

Man wanted on numerous warrants arrested in West Kelowna

43-year-old Michael Collins was arrested in the 3000-block of Cougar Road

A West Kelowna man wanted on numerous warrants was arrested yesterday (Aug. 3) with the help of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team (ERT).

ERT was called in to assist West Kelowna Mounties safely arrest 43-year-old Michael Collins.

Police said Collins is facing charges for driving while prohibited, mischief, dangerous operating, and flight from police. He was found at a house on the 3000-block of Cougar Road in West Kelowna on Tuesday.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said he was taken into custody and will appear in provincial court today (Aug. 4).

No further information will be released at this time.

