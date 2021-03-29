Man who reportedly approached children in Kelowna neighbourhood identified

The man is not involved in other recent reports of child luring in the city

The man recently reported following four young girls in Kelowna has been identified.

Kelowna RCMP received a report of a man approaching the girls as they were walking on Forest Edge Road on March 22 at around 3:45 p.m.

Police said the man had a small dog with him and asked the girls if they wanted to get into his vehicle with it. The girls refused and ran to a relative’s house.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said police have identified the man and have spoken to him.

“We have determined that there was no criminal intent on his part, and he deeply regrets causing the children, their families, and the community concern,” she said.

“We have also determined that this incident is not related to any of the other recent reports.”

