Man who spent 4 days injured on floor rescued by Kamloops Mountie

The man is recovering in hospital after being rescued by a police officer conducting a well-being check

A Kamloops man who spent four days on the floor of his home after suffering injuries during a fall is recovering in hospital after being rescued by a police officer conducting a well-being check.

Relatives of the man called Kamloops RCMP on Oct. 13 to report they hadn’t heard from him in some time and were concerned for his safety.

According to an RCMP news release, a city Mountie was sent to the man’s home to check on him.

“He attended the residence and knocked on the door, but there was no response,” Sgt. Darren Michels said. “He also checked with the neighbours and they confirmed the man lived next door, but they, too, had not seen the man for several days.”

Michels said the officer was able to find a key to the house and he went inside, calling out for the man.

“He located the man lying on the floor in very grave condition,” Michels said. “The man indicated he had fallen four days prior and was not able to get up to help himself or call for assistance.”

The man was taken by ambulance to Royal Inland Hospital, where he continues to recover.

“This was a matter of a frontline RCMP officer conducting a very timely investigation and being in the right place at the right time to not only find this man, but to help him,” Michels said.

“All too often, RCMP members are sadly subject to discovering a deceased person who hasn’t been heard from in some time, but, fortunately for this man, the investigator came at the right time. This was an excellent investigation that had great results.”

Michels said the man’s family was relieved to hear he was recovering.

