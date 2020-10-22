RCMP detachments across B.C. are now flying Pride flags. (Submitted photo)

Man who spent 4 days injured on floor rescued by Kamloops Mountie

The man is recovering in hospital after being rescued by a police officer conducting a well-being check

  • Oct. 22, 2020 3:30 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week-

A Kamloops man who spent four days on the floor of his home after suffering injuries during a fall is recovering in hospital after being rescued by a police officer conducting a well-being check.

Relatives of the man called Kamloops RCMP on Oct. 13 to report they hadn’t heard from him in some time and were concerned for his safety.

According to an RCMP news release, a city Mountie was sent to the man’s home to check on him.

“He attended the residence and knocked on the door, but there was no response,” Sgt. Darren Michels said. “He also checked with the neighbours and they confirmed the man lived next door, but they, too, had not seen the man for several days.”

Michels said the officer was able to find a key to the house and he went inside, calling out for the man.

“He located the man lying on the floor in very grave condition,” Michels said. “The man indicated he had fallen four days prior and was not able to get up to help himself or call for assistance.”

The man was taken by ambulance to Royal Inland Hospital, where he continues to recover.

“This was a matter of a frontline RCMP officer conducting a very timely investigation and being in the right place at the right time to not only find this man, but to help him,” Michels said.

“All too often, RCMP members are sadly subject to discovering a deceased person who hasn’t been heard from in some time, but, fortunately for this man, the investigator came at the right time. This was an excellent investigation that had great results.”

Michels said the man’s family was relieved to hear he was recovering.

READ MORE: 5 men linked to Red Scorpion gang charged with gun, drug offences

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mom of missing Manning Park hiker believes her son is waiting to come home
Next story
Interior Health reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Members of the Armstrong Lions Club have planted a red Canadian maple tree at Lions Park on Hunter Avenue as a show of tribute to their sister club in Banbridge, Northern Ireland. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Armstong Lions Club salutes sister club with tree

Red Canadian Maple planted in Lions Park pays tribute to Lions Club in Banbridge, Northern Ireland

The Community Foundation has teamed with the Canadian Mental Health Association and horse-assisted therapists to bring horse therapy to frontline worker battling the COVID-19 pandemic free of charge. (Contributed)
Okanagan organization says ‘thanks’ to COVID-19 frontline workers with complimentary horse therapy

Community Foundation teams with CMHA and equine therapists to offer unique mental health supports

COVID-19. (Courtesy of CDC).
Interior Health reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases

The total number of cases in the region is now at 644

Neil Fassina will become the new president of Okanagan College on April 1, 2021. (Contributed)
Okanagan College recruits new president

Current Athabasca University president Neil Fassina to replace Jim Hamilton on April 1, 2021

A new walking path is the latest improvement at Vernon’s popular Sandy Beach. (RDNO photo)
New walkway added to Vernon’s Sandy Beach

The walking path is the latest improvement following an agreement between the regional district and OKIB

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a COVID-19 press conference in September 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 274 new cases; most linked to gatherings

No deaths reported in past 24 hours

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Kelowna Francophone school COVID-19 outbreak climbs to 5, mixture of students and staff

Health officer says situation evolving, spoke to possible closure, changes to provincial guidelines

Actor Ryan Reynolds surprised a Shuswap family with a special birthday message to their son who was worried he’d be alone on his 9th birthday on Nov. 24. (Tiffanie Trudell/Facebook)
Ryan Reynolds text almost gives away Shuswap boy’s birthday surprise

Deadpool actor helps remind eight-year-old Canoe resident he’s not alone

Colin James put on a great show at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds as part of the 2019 Vancouver Island MusicFest. But his Okanagan tour for 2020 has been postponed until 2021. (Photo by Terry Farrell)
COVID-19 cancels Corb Lund’s Vernon, Penticton, Trail, Cranbrook concerts

The Contenders, Colin James and Lund postponed until 2021

RCMP detachments across B.C. are now flying Pride flags. (Submitted photo)
Man who spent 4 days injured on floor rescued by Kamloops Mountie

The man is recovering in hospital after being rescued by a police officer conducting a well-being check

Vancouver police reactivated the search for Jordan Naterer Thursday Oct. 22. Photo courtesy of VPD.
Mom of missing Manning Park hiker believes her son is waiting to come home

‘He’s going to come out of a helicopter and say ‘what took you so long?”

Environment Minister George Heyman, Premier John Horgan and Energy Minister Michelle Mungall announce that B.C. Hydro is proceeding with construction of the Site C dam, Dec. 11, 2017. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Site C actions, costs won’t be known until after B.C. election, Horgan says

Peace River diverted for construction of reinforced dam base

Five people with alleged ties to the Red Scorpion Gang are facing numerous charges. (Kelowna RCMP)
5 men linked to Red Scorpion gang charged with gun, drug offences in Kelowna

Police seized a machine gun as well as 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl and carfentanil

Most Read