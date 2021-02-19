Photo by Keith Thorpe/Olympic Peninsula News Group

Photo by Keith Thorpe/Olympic Peninsula News Group

Mandatory hotel quarantine rates far lower than federally announced $2,000

The mandatory three-day quarantine goes into effect on Monday

The cost of the mandatory three-day hotel quarantine that goes into effect on Monday appears to be well below the $2,000-per-person price tag cited by officials when they announced the new program.

Nightly rates at the Alt Hotel Toronto Airport and the Sheraton Gateway Hotel at Toronto Pearson International Airport, two of the hotels named Friday as participants in the government quarantine program, start at $339 and $319, respectively, for a single person being quarantined, employees answering the phone at those hotels said.

Those rates include all costs associated with the quarantine, including food and security, the employees said.

At the Calgary Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel, the three-day quarantine stay for one person costs $1,272 plus tax, including food for three days and $75 for security, an employee who answered the phone said.

The federal government released a list Friday of 11 approved hotels in the four cities where international flights are permitted to land.

On Jan. 29, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that all travellers entering Canada by air would have to quarantine in a hotel for three days at their own expense, saying the cost would exceed $2,000 per person.

At a press conference on Friday, Trudeau addressed issues travellers have had with reaching the phone line the Canadian government set up for them to make reservations at the designated quarantine hotels.

“Our officials are working very hard to ensure that quarantine system is in place by Monday, and we will be able to communicate with Canadians with regard to instructions on how to comply with those measures,” Trudeau said.

Multiple calls to the same phone line by The Canadian Press went unanswered Friday morning.

Many Canadians abroad made plans to return home before the hotel quarantine requirement goes into effect on Feb. 22, said Martin Firestone, a travel insurance broker and president of Travel Secure Inc.

Other clients of Firestone’s have extended their stays abroad or are planning to drive across a land border to avoid the hotel quarantine, he said.

“None of them are planning on doing the hotel quarantine,” Firestone said.

READ MORE: Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

READ MORE: Mandatory hotel quarantines could harm lower-income Canadians: Lawyer

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump claims election fraud in interview, is unchallenged
Next story
Ex-Saudi spy urges Canadian court to free up assets says he’s victim of death plot

Just Posted

Crime Stoppers is hoping someone can ID this suspect who broke into a medical clinic between 10:22 and 11:40 p.m., Feb. 11, 2021, on Hill Road in Lake Country. (Contributed)
Help sought for Lake Country business hit by theft

Counselling clinic one of two victims in Feb. 11 crime, suspect being sought

Interior Health says motels and hotels can be used as isolation accommodation for those who do not have a place to stay. (Steven Lewis via Stocksnap)
Motels, hotels used as safe space to isolate: Interior Health

Roommates, homeless among population provided accommodation in COVID recovery

The Vernon School District will get $130,629 for a new 76-passenger school bus. - Morning Star file photo
Vernon school bus fees jump to $200

Increase for eligible riders is up from $25

A letter to City of Armstrong council calls for more action to slow traffic in school zones after a child was clipped in a crosswalk in late January 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Traffic calming strategies called for after child clipped in Armstrong crosswalk

Letter to council calls for more action to slow traffic on busy roads after near-miss

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of 31st Avenue and 34th Street in downtown Vernon Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Google Maps)
Cars collide in downtown Vernon intersection

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP on scene to direct traffic

Dr. Reka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. hits daily record with more than 12,000 vaccinations

Province sees 508 more COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

FILE – People feed gulls on the beach during spring break Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Despite travel rules, 16% of Canadians planning to leave country for spring break: survey

Sixty-three per cent of Canadians said they’re considering at least one of a variety of activities.

This bobcat got stuck to the traintrack in below freezing temperatures in Trail, B.C. A quick thinking train conductor freed it with warm water. (Coby Reid/Facebook)
Bobcat frozen to train track near Trail rescued by a train conductor

Below freezing temperatures in B.C. caused the wild cat to get stuck

Former professional practices lawyer suspended for faking expense claims. (File photo)
B.C. lawyer overseeing professional standards at society suspended for faking expense claims

He had previously been the Manager for Professional Conduct

Penticton’s sun goddess statue has been vandalized with red paint. (Anne Ramey / Facebook)
South Okanagan statue targeted by vandals for second time

The sun goddess statue near the Penticton hospital has attracted more unwanted attention

Manslaughter trial set for November 2020 in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Act of extreme violence:’ Alberta man gets life in prison for killing two children

The man, who cannot be named, stabbed the children to death

A joint investigation led to the arrest of a B.C. man, accused of making and sharing pornographic images of his daughter. (Stock photo)
B.C. father charged with child pornography involving daughter

A joint investigation led to the 37-year-old’s arrest on Feb. 8

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
’Kimye’ is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013

(GoFundMe)
Community rallies behind Kelowna teen in need of service dog

Over $4,000 raised in a day for Jamison, who struggles from a variety of mental health challenges

Most Read