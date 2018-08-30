The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Manitoba RCMP officer in serious condition after being shot

Manitoba RCMP say an officer is in serious condition in hospital after being shot late Wednesday in what they call a “serious incident” near the town of Onanole.

Manitoba RCMP say an officer is in serious condition in hospital after being shot late Wednesday in what they call a “serious incident” near the town of Onanole, about 100 kilometres north of Brandon.

The Mounties have not provided any specifics about the incident, except to say shots were fired and that two or three suspects were being sought.

The RCMP say the suspects “may have split up,” with some fleeing on foot and some leaving the scene in a Black 2005 GMC Sierra extended cab with Manitoba licence plate number GBX-476.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Residents in the area have been asked to ensure their doors and windows are locked and to call 911 immediately if they see anything suspicious.

The RCMP said “all possible resources are being utilized” to locate the suspects.

Related: Officers may face stress injuries after deaths of colleagues, experts say

Related: ‘Multiple fatalities’ as mass shooting breaks out in Florida

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
20 years later: Diamonds, jewels, a Picasso and cash still missing after plane crash
Next story
Canada resumes NAFTA talks as Trump’s Friday deadline looms

Just Posted

Vernon working for the weekend coming together

Grand opening of Kal Tire Place North celebrated with hockey, concerts, music, free events

Breaking: Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

The court combined into one case nearly two dozen lawsuits calling for the National Energy Board’s review of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd.’s project to be overturned.

Armstrong pitches purification centre

City to apply for significant grant to build new facility

Car strikes Armstrong pole near IPE entrance

Pedestrians and vehicles abound but vehicle only hit power pole half-block from IPE main gate

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

The Interior Provincial Exhibition kicks off in Armstrong

Whether its the thrill of the midway and games, the rodeo action, the agricultural element of farm animals and produce or the mouth-watering fair food, the IPE is a staple event on the calendars of residents near and far.

Veterans’ lawsuit appeal denied by Supreme Court

Decision rejects argument of ‘duty of care’ for disabled veterans

20 years later: Diamonds, jewels, a Picasso and cash still missing after plane crash

The enduring mystery of the lost diamonds from the crash of Swissair Flight 111. More than five kilograms of diamonds and jewels. A Picasso worth millions. Nearly 50 kilograms in cash.

Manitoba RCMP officer in serious condition after being shot

Manitoba RCMP say an officer is in serious condition in hospital after being shot late Wednesday in what they call a “serious incident” near the town of Onanole.

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones, Brent Laing win mixed doubles event

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are off to a winning start to the season.

Canada resumes NAFTA talks as Trump’s Friday deadline looms

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is meeting for the second day with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

UPDATE: Four in custody, shots fired in Kettle Valley

There is a heavy police presence in Kelowna’s Upper Mission area

Dogged determination: Police save puppies trapped in tunnel

RCMP in Manitoba saved five puppies from an underground burrow that had to be dug up

Federal law on intoxication sex-assault defence unconstitutional: Ontario judge

People are once again allowed to use excessive intoxication as a defence against criminal charges in that province

Most Read