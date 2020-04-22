Manslaughter charge laid following Osoyoos woman’s death

Roderick Ashley Flavell, 62, is facing a charge of manslaughter for the death of his wife, 61-year-old Tina Seminara

The BC Prosecution Service has approved a single charge of manslaughter related to the death of an Osoyoos woman who was allegedly beaten to death by her husband.

RCMP found Tina Seminara, 61, in her home in critical condition on April 8. She later succumbed to her wounds in hospital nine days later.

Initially, 62-year-old Roderick Ashley Flavell, her husband, was charged with aggravated assault. He now faces one count of manslaughter.

Flavell is currently in custody and will next appear in court on July 20, 2020.

READ MORE: Osoyoos assault victim dies in hospital, man charged with aggravated assault

READ MORE: Serious assault leaves Osoyoos woman in critical condition: RCMP

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. securities panel orders companies, founders to pay $37 million in fines

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP investigating crash between road maintenance truck and sedan

The collision happened on April 12 near Duck Lake on Highway 97

Small campfires allowed in Vernon, as long as bylaw is followed

Small campfires do not fall under local and regional bans on open burning

UPDATE: New photos released of Kelowna man missing from Westside Road area

Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP concerned for 33-year-old

Flood prep begins in North Okanagan

Only minor instances of localized flooding reported

Okanagan offered a spark of hope on Earth Day

Citizens’ Climate Lobby leaders mark 50th anniversary of global movement with theme Climate Action

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

Mitchell’s Musings: And in the world of sports today, absolutely nothing

I miss sports. Now in this world of COVID-19 – with the… Continue reading

Manslaughter charge laid following Osoyoos woman’s death

Roderick Ashley Flavell, 62, is facing a charge of manslaughter for the death of his wife, 61-year-old Tina Seminara

Judge tosses ‘freeman’ lawsuit against Little Shuswap Indian Band

Supreme Court Justice Sheri Donegan notes hypocrisy of claim, calls it “nonsensical.”

PHOTOS: Photographers capture life under COVID-19 with ‘porch-raits’

The photos will be donated to the Revelstoke Museum and Archives

EDITORIAL: COVID-19 is not over yet

Provincial directives are still needed in order to limit scope of pandemic

Rude, abusive behaviour directed at essential service staff at Shuswap landfills

Lack of respect for staff, regulations, may lead to halting of recycling and yard waste dumping

Okanagan winery donating portion of proceeds to support hospitality sector

From May 1 to 31, Church and State winery will donate $1 per bottle of its wine purchased

COVID19: B.C. corporations, societies allowed online meetings, votes

Emergency order also overrides in-person rules for co-operatives

Most Read