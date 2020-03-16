FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2015, file photo, a man rides his bike past the MGM Grand hotel and casino in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Many Vegas casinos, hotels shut down amid COVID-19 worries

Some will not take reservations till May 1

The owners of iconic Las Vegas casinos such as Bellagio and Wynn Las Vegas are shutting down as the coronavirus pandemic prompts authorities to lock down public gathering places.

MGM Resorts’ operations in Las Vegas include the MGM Grand, Bellagio, New York-New York, The Mirage and Mandalay Bay. The company said it will suspend operations at casinos and hotels indefinitely by Tuesday. It will not be taking reservations for arrivals prior to May 1.

Wynn Resorts will also close its Las Vegas operations, including its namesake casino and hotel, as of Tuesday. It said the closures are expected to be in effect for two weeks, after which it will evaluate the situation.

Casino operators have been struggling since the virus took crimped travel and tourism to the gambling haven of Macau in January while China went on lockdown. The damage accelerated in March, with MGM already losing 37% of its value halfway through the month and Wynn diving nearly 33%.

Coronavirus

