City of Kelowna

Marijuana production expansion proposed near Okanagan Rail Trail

A rezoning application from The Flowr Group will be presented to council today

The City of Kelowna will consider a rezoning application to allow for the construction of a new marijuana production building near the Okanagan Rail Trail.

The application will be presented to council Monday to allow The Flowr Group to develop another two parcels along McCarthy Road at the Lake Country-Kelowna border.

The properties are next to Lake Country Agriculture Land Reserve lands and shares a rear property line with the Okanagan Rail Trail, according to a report which will be presented to council.

A buffer design would also have to be submitted to city staff.

READ MORE: Kelowna cannabis company is hiring

In 2017 and 2018, council approved the rezoning of two parcels on McCarthy Road to allow the marijuana production company to build a production facility. That building is currently under construction.

If approved, the application will be forwarded to a public hearing.

READ MORE: Okanagan cannabis producer gets contract with Shoppers

READ MORE: Okanagan cannabis to be available in the prairies

READ MORE: ‘Flowr’ power pushes cannabis production facility forward

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man mourns the loss of classmate killed in New Zealand mosque attack
Next story
Updated with video: Black Press Media staffer witnesses Paris riots

Just Posted

Vernon rep has good feeling on provincial search and rescue funding

Don Blakely of VSAR also sits on board of B.C. Search and Rescue Association

Peninsula Eagles blank Vernon Vipers

Opening day in the books at the B.C. Tier 2 Midget Hockey Championships in Vernon

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny days ahead

It’s beginning to feel like spring in Kelowna

Vernon curler Colwell victorious in Colwood

Erik Colwell and Ben Morin of Vernon win B.C. U18 Boys Curling Championship on Vancouver Island

Coldstream garage gutted in Sunday fire

Investigators look to determine cause of fire in two-vehicle garage on Upland Drive

Defiant vigil starts healing in New Zealand after massacre

Police say the gunman in the shooting that killed 50 acted alone

Avalanche control planned east of Revelstoke this afternoon

Highway 1 will be closed intermittently between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Marijuana production expansion proposed near Okanagan Rail Trail

A rezoning application from The Flowr Group will be presented to council today

Man enters unlocked B.C. home with knife, sexually assaults 22-year-old

Investigation ongoing after woman sexually assaulted in Greater Victoria early Sunday morning

Trudeau fills vacancy in cabinet with B.C. MP Joyce Murray

Murray, 64, was elected in 2008 and served previously as a minister in B.C.’s provincial government

Gunman kills 3 on Dutch tram; mayor says terror likely

Utrecht police release photo of 37-year-old man born in Turkey who is ‘associated with the incident’

Kelowna Muslim students hold vigil to support New Zealand victims

A vigil will be held Monday night at UBC Okanagan

Facebook announces changes to political advertising to meet new federal rules

Bill C-76 bans the use of money from foreign entities to conduct partisan campaigns

Sedin twins, NHL ref among 2019 BC Hockey Hall of Fame inductees

Former Vancouver Canucks players Henrik and Daniel Sedin will be inducted this summer in Penticton

Most Read