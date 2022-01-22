Markswomen gather to officially launch Salmon Arm Fish & Game Club women’s division

Debbie Koerber is a lifelong hunter who recently retired. On Jan. 22, 2022 she came to the women’s division kickstart event in Salmon Arm from Revelstoke, in hopes of meeting other women who were training a hunting dog like she is. Photo taken Jan. 22, 2022. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer)

On the 22nd day of 2022, .22 calibre rounds could be heard at a range in Salmon Arm.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. women from Salmon Arm and beyond were welcomed to the Salmon Arm Fish & Game Club (SAFGC), which was hosting its women’s division kickstart event.

Some who attended were trying out shooting for the first time, while others were experienced markswomen. A hot chili lunch was served as well as hot chocolate and tea. Rifles, ammunition, hearing protection and a firearm safety lesson were available for free to anyone who wanted to test their aim.

Jessica Klikach, SAFGC vice-president of conservation and women’s division coach, said the event was being held to kick off the first official SAFGC season with a women’s division. One was started midway through 2021 but was formalized for 2022.

There’s learning opportunities planned for women all year long, in areas such as firearm safety, homesteading, archery and shooting sports.

Klikach was really happy with the turnout of about 50 people who came and went over the course of the four-hour event. Almost 1,000 rounds of ammunition were shot from bolt-action rifles, a good indicator people were enjoying themselves.

Those interested in joining the SAFGC’s women’s division as a member, or to teach, can find out more on the club’s website and Facebook page.

