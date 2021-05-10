Maskless man involved in altercation at Vernon store

RCMP says investigation is ongoing after alleged assault

An altercation involving a man refusing to wear a mask in a Vernon store drew the attention of RCMP.

Police were called to a business in the 3000 block of 29th Street on May 7 around 5 p.m. after an alleged assault.

According to the victim and witnesses, a man entered the store and was told by staff he needed to wear a mask.

When asked, the man began to create a disturbance.

The altercation moved outside to the parking lot when the suspect allegedly assaulted an employee who had been filming the incident unfold.

No injuries were reported, police said, and the investigation is still underway.

