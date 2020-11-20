Masks a must in North Okanagan district facilities

RDNO office available by appointment in wake of new health orders

Masks will be mandatory in all Regional District of North Okanagan facilities in line with the new provincial health orders issued Thursday, Nov. 19.

As of Monday, Nov. 23, district staff will move to a rotating schedule of staff working from the office and home in order to ensure appropriate physical distancing. As a result of the new schedule, the RDNO office will move to a by-appointment-only basis.

“We have been so impressed by the respect that our customers have shown hen they visit our offices. Many already wear masks in our office and everyone has been mindful of keeping their distance in the lobby,” communications officer Ashley Gregerson said. “These measures are not being put in place because of a lack of compliance, but rather to reinforce the behaviours we are already seeing.”

RDNO trails, parks and playgrounds remain open at this time and recreationists are reminded to keep that physical distance from other users.

People are urged to access RDNO services online or via phone, if possible.

The RDNO will continue to adjust its response to the COVID-19 situation as it evolves.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort encourages locals only skiing during non-essential travel ban

READ MORE: Nix non-essential travel, stay home as much as possible as COVID 2nd wave surges: Trudeau

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.