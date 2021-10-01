Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)

Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

New rules require masks for kindergarten to Grade 3, which were previously exempt from the mandate

After months of pressure and climbing COVID infections in children, the province has now made masks mandatory for B.C. students from kindergarten to Grade 3.

Beginning on Monday, Oct. 4, all B.C. students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 will be required to wear face masks while at their desks and on buses.

The public health office has also committed to releasing a new monthly report that will detail the impact COVID-19 is having on school-aged children.

More to come…

