Starting Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, the District of Lake Country will require visitors at all indoor public facilities to wear masks, as part of enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Starting Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, the District of Lake Country will require visitors at all indoor public facilities to wear masks, as part of enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Masks required in District of Lake Country buildings

Face coverings will be mandatory at all indoor public facilities starting Monday

Masks will soon be mandatory for visits to District of Lake Country buildings.

Starting Monday, Nov. 9, people will be required to wear a mask or face covering when entering any of the district’s indoor public facilities, and when moving through shared spaces such as lobbies and hallways. Masks are also mandatory in arena change rooms and spectator areas.

The district said the mask mandate is part of an enhanced COVID-19 safety protocol that already includes hand-sanitizing stations, physical distancing, signage, plexiglass barriers and reduced meeting room occupancy.

Local governments in the area have been making similar adjustments to their COVID-19 response following recent recommendations from provincial health Dr. Bonnie Henry, who stated that wearing face coverings in public spaces is now an “expectation” as cases of the virus continue to increase in B.C.

Last week the Columbia Shuswap Regional District made masks mandatory at all of its public facilities. Other local governments including the Regional District of Central Okanagan and the City of Kelowna have followed suit.

“Unless a barrier is in place, District staff will wear masks when interacting with the public both indoors and when in close physical proximity outdoors,” the announcement states.

The mask requirement applies to visits to the Lake Country Municipal Hall, Creekside Theatre, Winfield Arena, Beasley Community Centre and the Wastewater Treatment Plant/Septage handling facility as well as the Municipal Hall lobby access to the Lake Country Library branch of the ORL.

The Camp Road Public Works office and Fire Administration building remain closed to the public.

The district also encouraged people to reduce in-person visits whenever possible by contacting staff by phone at 250-766-5650 or online at lakecountry.bc.ca. Customers requiring specialized services like development applications and building inspections should continue to arrange appointments with staff by phone, online form, or email.

READ MORE: Masks required in Regional District of Central Okanagan buildings

READ MORE: Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna seniors’ care home

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna seniors’ care home
Next story
Rally for missing women gathers at Sagmoen farm in Shuswap

Just Posted

SilverStar Mountain Resort announced its parking reservation system will open for the 2020-21 season Nov. 18, 2020. (SilverStar Mountain Resort - Facebook)
Parking reservations set to open at SilverStar

Season is upon us as COVID-19 parking measures ready to open Nov. 18

This trailer stolen from Cherryville was recovered nearby while another trailer stolen from the area was later found in Revelstoke. (Contributed)
Stolen Cherryville trailer recovered near Revelstoke

RCMP continue investigating as no suspects apprehended

Kevin Dennis Friesen is wanted by police on 11 unendorsed warrants. (RCMP photo)
RCMP seek Shuswap man wanted in relation to arrests in Sicamous, Salmon Arm, Vernon

Kevin Dennis Friesen wanted on 11 warrants

Little Tex announced it was closing in a social media post Nov. 4, 2020. (Google Maps)
Vernon Tex-Mex joint set to close

Series of events behind closure of popular restaurant

RCMP are looking for the owner of a bike similiar to this make/model, which was found abandoned in a parking stall in Vernon. (RCMP photo)
Owner of dirt bike abandoned in Vernon sought

RCMP found it in a parking stall in a 27th Street residential area

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Quesnel RCMP is investigating multiple thefts and fraudulent purchases made Oct. 29 in Quesnel and the detention of the suspect by a security guard — which was caught on video and has drawn strong reaction online. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
Investigation underway into security guard and woman in takedown video: Quesnel RCMP

Police are asking the person who took the video and the man who tried to intervene to contact them

(La Casa photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at La Casa resort in West Kelowna

Seven people have tested positive for the virus

Starting Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, the District of Lake Country will require visitors at all indoor public facilities to wear masks, as part of enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Masks required in District of Lake Country buildings

Face coverings will be mandatory at all indoor public facilities starting Monday

Trail police advise that fines for refusing to wear a mask may apply under the Emergency Programs Act. Photo: visuals on Unsplash
One man fined another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors

Trail RCMP; Businesses have the right to ask customers to wear face coverings or non-medical masks

A COVID-19 test kit is seen here at Central Peninsula Hospital on April 7, 2020. (Photo by Brian Mazurek/Peninsula Clarion)
15 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A new community outbreak is also being declared in West Kelowna

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

Most Read