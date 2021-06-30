Premier John Horgan took his old bus route around Greater Victoria, handing out masks to BC Transit passengers in July 2020 as masks became required on transit. (John Horgan/Facebook)

Premier John Horgan took his old bus route around Greater Victoria, handing out masks to BC Transit passengers in July 2020 as masks became required on transit. (John Horgan/Facebook)

Masks still required on transit across B.C.

Despite mask requirements lifting July 1, transit customers will need a face covering

You will still have to wear a mask past July 1 if you want to ride B.C. transit.

Following the guidance of the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC, and in alignment with TransLink, BC Transit is recommending the use of face coverings in BC Transit communities across the province beginning Thursday, July 1.

While B.C. moves into Stage 3 of the restart plan, which includes the easing of face mask requirements, BC Transit and TransLink have made the decision that masks will continue to recommend face masks.

“Our ongoing goal is to create a comfortable environment for all customers and drivers. This includes recommending the use of face coverings on buses and at bus stops when the province officially moves to Step 3,” said BC Transit in a press release.

Face masks are no longer required in public indoor areas as of July 1, but they are still recommended for people 12 or older who are not yet fully vaccinated. Proof of vaccination is not required, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed Tuesday.

Masks were required on transit starting in August 2020.

The remainder of the transit safety measures remain in place while the restart plan rolls out, said BC Transit in a press release.

These include enhanced cleaning and sanitization of buses and BC Transit facilities, protective barriers between drivers and customers, either in the form of full driver doors on conventional buses or vinyl panels for handyDART service, encouraging customers to stay home if they are sick and practicing proper hand hygiene including washing hands and using hand sanitizer.

Customers may notice a delay in signage changes as they update messaging in the transit systems across the province beginning July 1.

READ ALSO: B.C. drops COVID-19 mask order

READ MORE: BC drops restrictions, moves to Stage 3

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC TransitCOVID-19

Previous story
Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by court
Next story
Canada Day as seen through an Indigenous lens

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking public tips regarding a break-in that left multiple people injured in Vernon Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Crash closes Highway 97 near Falkland

O’Keefe Ranch manager Sherrilee Franks said when news broke of the grisly discovery of the 215-plus Indigenous children buried at the site of a former Kamloops residential school and after Victoria announced it was cancelling its Canada Day celebrations, staff had to pause. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Residential school exhibit expedited for Vernon’s Canada Day at ranch

The Furniture Emporium (New and Used), a fixture in downtown Vernon on the corner of 31st Avenue and 34th Street since 1963, is closing permanently as current owner Tom Smith retires. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon furniture store closing out

The Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League will host a pair of one-day tournament-style games featuring the league’s five franchises Saturday, July 10, in Armstrong, and Saturday, July 24, in Kelowna. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan lacrosse loop returning to floor