Massive three-day book sale takes over Vernon Curling Club

Bookworms rejoice: the Vernon Friends of the Library’s annual book sale is back.

The three-day used book sale has brought between 30,000 and 35,000 books to the Vernon Curling Club, where people can browse and purchase books for $2 each for adults, and $1 each for kids.

Hoping to raise some extra money with profits suffering due to the pandemic, the Vernon Friends of the Library created an early bird sale. For $5, patrons could shop from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, making sure they have their pick of the full selection of books.

The sale continues from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Linda Wills, president of Vernon Friends of the Library, said there are fewer books than normal this year because Okanagan Regional Library is short-staffed and is therefore not sending as many books, but there are still plenty of books to choose from.

“We had approximately 130 people who took advantage of the early bird, so it’s good, it’s been steady,” Wills said.

Reading has always been a part of Wills’ life. Her first job was as a library page, and her mother was also a Friend of the Library.

“You can travel cheaply by reading,” she said. “You can go places, you can understand people. I’m lost without a book, I finish one and start the next.”

Wills adds there is a “certain amount of wealth to having a big bookcase.”

“It’s the best addiction possible,” she said.

At the book sale, there is also a silent auction featuring some Elvis books and a cook book worth a staggering $700.

Vernon Friends of the Library is entirely volunteer-run, and has been in operation for more than 30 years — about how long the book sale has been running, although it wasn’t always held at the Curling Club.

The books come from all over the Okanagan Regional Library’s area, which spans from near the Canada-U.S. border up to Revelstoke. Members of the public also provided “loads of donations” of books for the sale.

Funds raised from the event will support the Okanagan Regional Library’s non-budgeted activities and items, which include decorations, shelving, storage cupboards, children’s and adult programming, craft supplies, school visits by children’s librarians, signage, author tours, plants and an “inspiration lab.”

