Master rec plan survey available

A member of the public takes part in a Greater Vernon Recreation Master Plan open house at the Village Green Mall. An online survey for the plan is now available. (City of Vernon photo)

The Greater Vernon Recreation Master Plan process is moving into a new phase.

A household survey is now available online and open to the general public.

“The public can visit www.gvrec.ca/recmasterplan to find out more about the plan and to take the online survey,” said Doug Ross, director of recreation services. “The public’s involvement and feedback in the plan is very important. We are hoping to receive thousands of online surveys.”

The survey will be available online until April 30.

In February, 7,500 household surveys were mailed out randomly to citizens in the Greater Vernon area including Vernon, Coldstream, Area B and Area C. The mail out was done as a control group to provide statistically reliable information and ensure that a specific interest group does not skew the feedback.

The consultants reported that 1,236 or 16.5 per cent of the control surveys were completed by the deadline. Four hundred responses were required to ensure the survey was statistically valid.

Over the next two weeks consultants will also be meeting with key stakeholder groups and conducting in-person interviews to gain a better understanding of the groups’ current status and future needs for recreation. Groups not involved in interviews will be invited to complete a stakeholder’s survey.

Another priority for the public engagement is connecting with youth.

Recreation staff will be hosting interactive opportunities for students in the high schools to provide input on the plan. Students will also be encouraged to fill out a youth survey.

“With the master plan having far-reaching effects on the community for five, 10, 15 years and beyond, it is very important to hear what the adults of tomorrow are thinking today,” said Ross.

The recreation master plan is being developed for the Greater Vernon area.

The plan will be used by the Greater Vernon jurisdictions as decisions are made about recreation facilities, active lifestyle opportunities, and recreation services over the next 15 years.