Mats roll out to resolve Vernon’s e-scooter parking problems

Based on survey feedback, the city has placed 12 black parking mats in key locations downtown

Based on feedback, Vernon is rolling out a new strategy for parking Neuron e-scooters downtown.

This is the third and final year of the province’s Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Program, and Vernon is one of 12 cities in B.C. participating. As the province will soon decide whether e-scooters will be allowed to stay permanently, the city conducted a survey in June to gather feedback on the program. The survey results are being used to report back to the province.

A common theme identified in early review of the survey data is that residents have concerns with how people park the e-scooters after finishing a trip.

In response, the city has worked with Neuron Mobility to implement e-scooter parking areas throughout the city where there is a higher congestion of e-scooters.

Starting today (Friday, Aug. 11), 12 black mats with e-scooter icons are being rolled out in key locations throughout Vernon to show preferred parking locations for shared e-scooters. The goal is for Neuron users to park on the mats to help keep local infrastructure clear of obstructions.

This parking strategy has been used in other Canadian cities with positive results, the city says.

To help with improving shared e-scooter parking throughout the community, Neuron users are asked to park their e-scooters responsibly and keep all sidewalks, pathways and bike routes clear.

The city continues to analyze the e-scooter survey data and will report back to council with the results in the fall. A report will then be forwarded to the province for review.

