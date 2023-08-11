The City of Vernon is rolling out parking mats for shared e-scooters Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (City of Vernon photo)

The City of Vernon is rolling out parking mats for shared e-scooters Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (City of Vernon photo)

Mats roll out to resolve Vernon’s e-scooter parking problems

Based on survey feedback, the city has placed 12 black parking mats in key locations downtown

Based on feedback, Vernon is rolling out a new strategy for parking Neuron e-scooters downtown.

This is the third and final year of the province’s Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Program, and Vernon is one of 12 cities in B.C. participating. As the province will soon decide whether e-scooters will be allowed to stay permanently, the city conducted a survey in June to gather feedback on the program. The survey results are being used to report back to the province.

A common theme identified in early review of the survey data is that residents have concerns with how people park the e-scooters after finishing a trip.

In response, the city has worked with Neuron Mobility to implement e-scooter parking areas throughout the city where there is a higher congestion of e-scooters.

Starting today (Friday, Aug. 11), 12 black mats with e-scooter icons are being rolled out in key locations throughout Vernon to show preferred parking locations for shared e-scooters. The goal is for Neuron users to park on the mats to help keep local infrastructure clear of obstructions.

This parking strategy has been used in other Canadian cities with positive results, the city says.

To help with improving shared e-scooter parking throughout the community, Neuron users are asked to park their e-scooters responsibly and keep all sidewalks, pathways and bike routes clear.

The city continues to analyze the e-scooter survey data and will report back to council with the results in the fall. A report will then be forwarded to the province for review.

READ MORE: Survey steers future of e-scooters in Vernon

READ MORE: North Okanagan riders travel 34,000 km during GoByBike Week

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

E-Scooter programparkingVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BREAKING: Person on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Vernon
Next story
Vernon Baseball pitches in storage funds

Just Posted

The incident occured late Saturday night, near Mabel Lake Resort and the community of Hupel. (Google Maps)
2 in hospital after helicopter crash near Mabel Lake

The Vernon Public Art Gallery is seeking local Indigenous artists and artisans to have their work displayed and sold in its gift shop. (Art Gallery photo)
Vernon gallery seeks Indigenous artworks for gift shop

NOCCA’s first NOYSE presentation in 2016 showing Paul Maynes (left) and Jaeden Izik-Dzurko (right) next to guest emcee Ian Parker. Izik-Dzurko performs Sept. 12, 2023. (NOCCA photo)
North Okanagan Community Concert Association tuned in for 70 years

(File photo)
Extreme temperatures hitting B.C.’s Interior