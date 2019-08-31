‘Mavens on the Move’: Vernon daycare gets new transportation fleet

Maven Lane daycare now has three vehicles that can seat more than 50 children altogether

Maven Lane daycare in Vernon cut the ribbon on a new transportation fleet on Thursday afternoon. (Submitted photo)

A Vernon daycare has just rolled out some shiny new wheels.

Maven Lane – Canada’s second largest non-profit early learning facility under one roof – cut the ribbons on a new transportation fleet Thursday afternoon. The fleet will help get the daycare’s after-school children home, as well as drive them to learning opportunities in their community.

Two Ford Transit Vans were purchased, each seating 15 passengers, for $40,000 each. A third vehicle – a Chevy Goshen that seats 23 passengers – was purchased for $70,000.

The fleet is aptly nicknamed “Mavens on the Move.”

“Our Mavens now have wings,” said Hollie Henderson, Executive Director of Maven Lane. “Our vehicles will enable us to further explore our community and will broaden our learning experiences and adventures for our children.”

The new vehicles will also provide transportation from school for children in the daycare’s after-school programs at both their Vernon and Coldstream locations.

Maven Lane is actively pursuing more locations to address the shortage of child care in the community, though the non-profit daycare currently has more than 1,100 children on its wait list.

“Our Vernon site is bursting at the seams with our recent expansion, and our new location in Coldstream is also at maximum capacity,” said Henderson. “The vehicles will enable us to ensure transportation is available and provided for all children at all of our sites.”

Maven Lane offers four infant toddler child care programs, care for school-aged children (before and after school as well as during school breaks) and five aged three to five programs.

READ MORE: Lumby childcare centre hit with unforeseen expense, asks for public help

POLL: Are you stressed about back to school costs?

Brendan Shykora