May 2021 was the busiest month in Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s 67-year-history

May 2021 marked Central Okangan Search and Rescue’s busiest month in its 67-year-history.

The group was tasked with 12 different missions and was active for 19 operational periods, which includes the eight-day search for missing Kamloops diver Brian Lannon.

COSAR’s final task of May came on the last day of the month when they received reports of an emergency locator beacon activation on Aberdeen Forest Service Road. However, an RCMP follow-up revealed that the beacon was accidentally activated.

