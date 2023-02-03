Mayor Victor Cumming tops Vernon election spending list

Vernon mayor Victor Cumming’s successful bid to retain the mayor’s seat in the 2022 municipal election came on the back of more than $15,000 in campaign spending.
Elections BC released expenditures in the election on Thursday. Cumming topped the candidate spending list in Vernon with $15,529 in expenditures. The campaign contributions he received totalled $13,150.
Cumming earned 4,346 votes in the election, equal to spending $3.57 per vote he received.
Brian Guy, who won a council seat in the election, made a $1,000 contribution to Cumming’s mayoral campaign. Guy spent $9,245 on his own campaign.
The next highest spender was Jenelle Brewer, who spent $11,094 in an unsuccessful bid for a council seat. Brewer received $0 in contributions.
Next on the list came Teresa Durning, who shelled out $10,962 and received $8,525. The expenditures paid off as she was elected to council.
Former councillor Scott Anderson made a run for the mayor’s seat, spending $9,394 in his campaign before losing to Cumming.
Dawn Tucker was unsuccessful in her bid for a council seat, but spent $8,146 on her campaign. She received $6,163 in contributions.
Ross Hawse spent $4,907 in his bid for a council seat, which was unsuccessful. He received the exact same total in campaign contributions.
Incumbent councillor Kari Gares spent $4,701 in her successful re-election campaign and received about the same sum in campaign donations.
Coun. Akbal Mund, Ed Stranks, Patrick Vance and Andy Wylie all spent $0 on their campaigns.
Mayoral candidate Erik Olesen did not file his disclosure statements by the deadline, and as a result his campaign spending is not available.
All told, the mayoral and councillor candidates spent a total of $79,991.