McDonald’s wants to hire 400 new workers across B.C.

McDonald’s wants to hire more than 400 new employees across B.C. on its annual West Hiring Day on Monday, June 4.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to apply in-restaurant, with the benefit of a possible on-the-spot interview by a member of the restaurant management team.

With more than 1,000 new hires planned across Western Canada, this hiring blitz is part of McDonald’s ongoing commitment to providing meaningful employment opportunities at a variety of experience levels.

Across Western Canada, participating restaurants will seek to hire for crew, managers and guest experience leader positions.

“We encourage people with all different types of experience to apply, whether it is a young person looking for their first role out of school, or a seasoned professional looking for a management position,” said Ken Taylor, McDonald’s franchisee in Victoria.

“We are incredibly proud of the training and skill set we can offer our employees,” added Steve Rutherford, human resources business partner, McDonald’s Canada. “West Hiring Day is an important day for our organization which emphasizes the importance we place on providing meaningful career development and training opportunities.”

West Hiring Day will take place at participating restaurants in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, the Yukon Territory and the Northwest Territories.

This year’s hiring day comes just a few months after National Hiring Day in April, which saw McDonald’s hire more than 6,600 new employees across the country.

Interested candidates looking for local restaurant career opportunities who are unable to apply in-person can do so online at www.McDonalds.ca/Careers.