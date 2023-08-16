Fire burning 10 km northwest of West Kelowna. (BC Wildfire)

McDougall Creek fire above West Kelowna grows to 4 hectares

The fire was first reported Tuesday evening

A wildfire that sparked Tuesday evening (Aug. 15) about 10 km northwest of West Kelowna is now 4 hectares in size.

The blaze was discovered at about 6 p.m. and continues to burn out of control.

BC Wildfire has 23 personnel responding to the scene supported by three helicopters.

“Visibility continues to be an issue due to smoke in the area,” said BC Wildfire.

The blaze is displaying rank 3 behaviour with pockets of rank 4, meaning it is a moderate to highly vigorous surface fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by both BC Wildfire Service and the RCMP.

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts, or area restrictions associated with this incident.

