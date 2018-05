The one-day event raises funds for Ronald McDonald Houses and other children’s charities

Morning Star multi-media marketing consultant Kim Slattery serves up grub as she volunteers during McHappy Day at the north end McDonald’s May 2. The one-day event supports children through the Ronald McDonald House and other children’s charities. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

McDonald’s chains nationwide are supporting charities the way they know best: McHappy Day.

The annual one-day event is underway today, with Vernon restaurants joining the 1,400 chains across Canada in donating $1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal or hot McCafe beverage to children’s charities.

“In 1977, we had a vision of communities across Canada coming together in support of families and children,” said George Cohon, founder of McDonald’s Canada and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Related: McHappy Day coming up this week in B.C.

Parker Crook | Reporter