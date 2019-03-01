Me Too movement founder to speak in Kelowna

As the founder of the global Me Too movement, Tarana Burke has inspired many to raise awareness about sexual harassment, abuse and assault in society.

Burke is set to visit Kelowna on Wednesday, March 6 as a guest speaker of the 2019 UBC Connects speaker series presented by UBC President Santa J. Ono at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Since #MeToo became a viral hashtag, Burke has emerged as a global leader in the evolving conversation around sexual violence and the need for survivor-centred solutions. Her theory of using empathy to empower survivors is changing the way the nation and the world think about and engage with survivors.

“Tarana has dedicated more than 25 years of her life to social justice and has laid the groundwork for an international movement that inspires many,” said Ono. “I am excited to host her for an evening of thought-provoking discussion at UBC’s Okanagan campus.”

“Tarana is an empowering and inspiring thought leader and we are delighted to have her in Kelowna to share insights and inspire actions for a world free from sexual violence,” said Deborah Buszard, UBC Okanagan Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Principal.

UBC Connects is a unique public lecture series featuring some of the world’s most esteemed thought leaders. The series started in 2018 as a way to better connect our communities – both local and global – to the bold thinkers who are helping to share insights on the world’s most pressing issues.

More than 2,700 people have attended the series in person since its launch and another 17,000 have watched or listened to the talks online. All past events have been sold out and featured prominent speakers including food writer Michael Pollan, social activist Isabel Allende and world-renowned physicist Michio Kaku.

Information for tickets can be found here.

