MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

When Mother Nature doles out freezing temperatures, what’s the most Canadian thing to do?

When Mother Nature doles out freezing temperatures, what’s the most Canadian thing to do?

Strap on some skates, of course.

Kevin Inch of Kelowna is the latest Canuck to skate on this country’s frozen streets and he captured the feat in a 20-second video.

Inch glides along a local street to the tune of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” with gifts in hand.

The video ends with a “Merry Christmas” but continued on through Facebook, garnering thousands of views.

The video is a warming antidote to the deep chill Kelowna has been under.

In recent days temperature lows ranged from -7 C to -13 C and it’s not expected to let up soon, with temperatures in the next couple of days expected to be around -8 C until Friday.

While you’re here, check out some other Canucks who skated through streets last year when the cold snap hit.

Previous story
Snow dusts the region
Next story
Newsmakers of the year

Just Posted

Multi-vehicle incident on Highway 97

Reports of between eight and 10 vehicles were involved near Crystal Waters Road north of Kelowna

Update: Collision closes Trans-Canada Highway near Three Valley Gap

Six people reported injured, with two of those patients in critical condition.

Students stand by classmate

Coldstream girl coming out of coma since contracting menigicoccal disease

Slain Okanagan woman and daughters to be remembered at vigil

“We wanted to make sure it didn’t go by without being noticed…”

Immunization for meningococcal disease expanded over holidays

Immunizations will continue through December and in January

O’Keefe Ranch holiday sleigh rides delight

Dashing through the snow

UPDATED: Young sisters identified as victims of Christmas Day double homicide

Friends close to the family have identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

More than 300 celebrate at community Christmas dinner in Vernon

Together for Christmas organizers say same time, same place next year

Trott back in Vipers den

The Vernon Vipers received a pretty sweet late stocking stuffer in veteran d-man Cameron Trott

Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

How well do you know the events and news headlines of the past year?

Swinging into the New Year with the Vernon Jazz Society

Ring in the New Year with the Okanagan’s premiere party blues band

Plane makes emergency landing in alfalfa field

Cold temperatures cause engine troubles for Shuswap pilot

Judge orders salmon farm protesters to stay away

Damage, threats, interference cited in injunction for Midsummer Island

Okanagan Table wins major cookbook award

“This has been a 30-plus year dream to write a cookbook…”

Most Read