The Okanagan Medicinal Cannabis Conference will take place in Penticton Sept. 29 to 30. Photo courtesy of the Okanagan Medicinal Cannabis Conference

Medicinal cannabis conference coming to South Okanagan

A variety of topics presented by certified herbalists and a medical doctor

A conference focused on the aspects of medical cannabis will take place in Penticton this September.

The Okanagan Medicinal Cannabis Conference, organized by a NRG Wellness Group — Kelowna-based wellness clinic — will take place Sept. 29 and 30.

“Many of the people we work with are currently using medicinal cannabis without a clear and accurate understanding of usage,” says Mike Rowland, who is with NRG Wellness Group.

This is a common story said the organizers. That is why they said they are hosting the educational conference that includes a variety of topics presented by certified herbalists and a medical doctor. Topics include the history of the plant, intake methods and conditions it could benefit. The organizers said attendees will also hear from established businesses about how to obtain cannabis, safety of supply as well as laws regarding legal use, licensing and possession.

“Cannabis is an amazing herb with many benefits and has the power to heal if used knowledgeably,” said organizer Terry Bernath.

The conference and workshop are taking place at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Tickets are available online at www.omcconference.ca; at ValleyFirstTix.com and in person at the Valley First Box Office (at the South Okanagan Events Centre) in Penticton.

“We all deserve to be healthy, and to live without pain and suffering. If people are considering using medicinal cannabis, they need to be well informed. This weekend conference can empower people to make a more informed choice about what is best for them,” said organizers.

Previous story
Fake attempted abduction not funny to B.C. neighbourhood residents
Next story
Cyclists touring B.C. to highlight Ukraine struggle

Just Posted

UPDATE: Bail decision not yet reached for Vernon murder suspect

Paramjit Singh Bogarh will appear in Vernon Law Courts at 9 a.m. June 29 for bail decision

Cyclists touring B.C. to highlight Ukraine struggle

A group of Ukrainian cyclists are travelling 100,000 kilometres to raise awareness for Ukraine war.

One trapped, one thrown from truck in Enderby crash

UPDATE: Two occupants in truck rollover out Enderby-Mabel Lake Road Monday

UPDATE: Suspect sought in car theft

Stolen vehicle flees scene in Ashton Creek, found behind Polson Park in Vernon

Falkland artist favours, fights for fish

Lottie Kozak does all kinds of art; one of her favourite subjects, fish, is dwindling

Homeless people living on ‘Surrey Strip’ move into modular housing

BC Housing says 160 homeless people are being moved into temporary Whalley suites from June 19 to 21

Fake attempted abduction not funny to B.C. neighbourhood residents

Two teenage boys won’t face criminal charges after scaring girl

Mosquitoes out in full force already? Blame the weather

But a B.C. mosquito expert says the heat wave will help keep the pests at bay

Man pleads not guilty in 1987 slayings of B.C. couple

William Talbott of SeaTac was arraigned Tuesday in Snohomish County Superior Court

New GOP plan: Hold kids longer at border – but with parents

Move would ease rules that limit how much time minors can be held with their parents

Without a big data strategy, Canadians at risk of being ‘data cows’

Presentation said artificial intelligence could give Facebook and Amazon even more power

Legends stoked for playdowns

Bantam B lacrosse at Nor-Val Sports Centre

Five B.C. families stuck in Japan as Canada refuses visas for adopted babies

Lawyer points to change in American policy around adoptions from Japan

It may be ‘lights, camera, action!’ for talented B.C. doctor

Rob Forde is waiting to hear if he’ll become The Basement Doctor in his own reality show

Most Read