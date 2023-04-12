Scales of Justice (File photo)

‘Medicine man’ facing 6 sexual assault charges in Penticton

The man was offering “healing therapy” where the alleged offences took place

A man claiming to offer healing services is being charged with six counts of sexual assault.

Defence for Donald Wayne Ashley appeared in court on April 12 to update the conditions of the undertaking he was released on.

Under the new conditions, he is barred from going onto Penticton Indian Band Land. That is in addition to the no-contact order with the alleged victims.

The allegations against Ashley are that he was in the practice of providing “healing therapy” in the context of Indigenous cultural practices and while providing that therapy allegedly sexually assaulted the individuals.

A standard publication ban to protect the identities of the alleged victims was also issued by the court.

Ashley is scheduled to have another appearance in Penticton court on May 17.

