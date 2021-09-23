Meet Vernon’s new school resource officer

Const. Neil Horne brings with him 20 years of social work experience

Const. Neil Horne of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is the new school resource officer for the School District 22. (RCMP)

Const. Neil Horne of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is the new school resource officer for the School District 22. (RCMP)

School’s back in session and Const. Neil Horne of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is there too, as the new RCMP school resource officer for School District 22.

“I want to be a positive role model and to play an active role in providing our children with the knowledge and confidence they need to make safe and responsible choices,” Horne said. “I want our kids to know we care about them.”

The school resource officer (SRO) is a key member of the administration team, collaborating with teachers, administrators, parents, students and other community partners to enhance safety and security in schools.

“The health, safety, and well-being of youth in our community is a priority for the RCMP,” superintendent Shawna Baher said. “The SRO program builds long-lasting, meaningful relationships with our students.

“It provides an opportunity to interact with a police officer in a positive, non-confrontational way that humanizes the uniform and lets them see our officers as an adult they can trust.”

Horne brings with him 20 years in social work and an in-depth understanding of the importance of positive engagement with youth.

“As a police officer, it’s incredibly important to me that we promote healthy lifestyles and choices for our children,” Horne said.

“I’m really looking forward to interacting with our students on a daily basis, building trust, having open and honest discussions and sharing perspectives.”

READ MORE: Second-degree murder charge laid in Spallumcheen shooting

READ MORE: Vernon poison-free rodent control first in Okanagan approved by BC SPCA

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prince George bylaw targeting homeless people ‘scapegoats’ the poor, says expert

Just Posted

The Vernon School District has reduced its originally proposed bus fee hike for the 2021-22 year following outcry from local parents. (News Bulletin file)
Meet Vernon’s new school resource officer

Arora Richards, 4, experiments with her own art piece during the annual Art Walk at the Lake Country Community Complex. (Black Press file)
TAYLOR: Mixing up our senses

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A 12-year-old became the youngest person to achieve nuclear fusion

Armstrong Regional Co-op employee Kim Burns helps Vernon customers fuel up and feel good on Armstrong Regional Co-Op’s Fuel Good Day Tuesday afternoon. On Sept. 19, 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold in Vernon will be donated to the North Okanagan Hospice Society. Burns said on an “average day” $20,000 litres are sold a the 27th Street location - today she hopes to top that number by roughly 10,000 litres. Erin Christie/Morning Star Staff
North Okanaganers pump up nearly $10K in Co-op’s Good Fuel Day