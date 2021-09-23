A makeshift memorial has been created at the site where the body of a woman was found on the side of Highway 33 near Nickel Road on Sept. 19. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

A makeshift memorial has been created at the site where the body of a woman was found on the side of Highway 33 near Nickel Road on Sept. 19. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Memorial created for Kelowna woman found dead near Highway 33

41-year-old Krystal Moyan was described as ‘strong and beautiful’

A makeshift memorial has been created on the side of Highway 33 near Nickel Road where a woman’s body was found on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Although the woman has not been publicly named, a cross at the memorial and several social media posts identify her as 41-year-old Krystal Moyan, who was described as “strong and beautiful.”

Flowers, a dreamcatcher, tiny disco balls and messages of love were left at the site.

READ MORE: Woman found dead at Highway 33 and Nickel Road in Kelowna

“Krystal, you were and always will be loved, never forgotten and now forever missed,” reads one message. “R.I.P. cuzzin,” reads another.

The Kelowna RCMP was called to the intersection of Highway 33 and Nickel road just after 7 a.m on Sunday, where they found Moyan’s body. Community members reported heavy police presence in the area, and a section of the sidewalk was covered by a black tarp.

Mounties have not given any updates regarding the suspicious death. Officials have not yet deemed the death a homicide and are awaiting reports from the medical examiner. No arrests or potential suspects have been announced.

READ MORE: RCMP tight lipped on suspicious Rutland death

— With files from Paula Tran and Michael Rodriguez

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
White Rock Lake wildfire damages an estimated $77M: Insurance Bureau of Canada
Next story
B.C. premier pleads for COVID-19 help as Trudeau government resumes

Just Posted

A damaged car sits near a Killiney Beach property on Aug. 24, one of the Westside Road areas impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
White Rock Lake wildfire damages an estimated $77M: Insurance Bureau of Canada

School District 83 property near the District Education Support Centre has been considered as a possible location for a new Salmon Arm elementary school, though the final location will not be determined until the district receives approval for the project. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
School District 83: More than $22 million sought for new Salmon Arm elementary

Libraries are a go-to destination for books, but computers at Chilliwack-area branches are also available for visitors who need internet access and printing get a vaccine passport. (COURTESY PHOTO, King County Library System)
Chapter closes on Oyama library

Caravan Theatre’s 18th annual Halloween event will see groups explore what happens when a mysterious contagion starts appearing in the community. The audio-driven immersive performance takes place Oct. 13-30, 2021. (Contributed)
Spallumcheen theatre turns up the volume on Halloween horror