Tavin Hansom, 18, died after his motorcycle collided with a truck at Highway 97 and Old Vernon Road in Kelowna on June 23. (Tavin Hansom Memorial Ride/Facebook photo)

Memorial ride planned for young motorcyclist killed in Kelowna crash

Kickstands up at 12:15 p.m. Sunday to ride to Winfield Memorial Hall

  • Jul. 5, 2022 10:00 a.m.
  • News

Tavin Hansom, 18, lost his life doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle.

The young man was the victim of a fatal collision at the intersection of Highway 97 and Old Vernon Road in Kelowna on June 23.

A memorial ride is planned Sunday, July 10, to remember Tavin and celebrate his life.

All bikers are asked to meet at McCurdy Corner at 11:45 a.m. for a ride to Winfield Memorial Hall, beginning at 12:15 p.m. The hall has been reserved from 1-4 p.m. for those wanting to pay their respects.

READ MORE: Fatal crash involving motorbike closes Highway 97 near Kelowna airport

