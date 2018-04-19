2 B.C. men deemed heroes for saving man from fire

Fire on Coronation Avenue in Duncan sends one man to hospital

Two Duncan men are being hailed as heroes after a man was saved from a burning house by firefighters on April 17.

Brian Parnell and Danny Ignace were helping their friend Mel Marriott clean the upstairs section of a home on Coronation Avenue in the early afternoon when smoke started drifting up into the apartment through a vent from a suite downstairs.

Parnell said he and Ignace went downstairs to see where the smoke was coming from.

He said they banged on the door but there was no response so they opened the unlocked door and found thick smoke hanging more than two feet from the ceiling.

Parnell said he began checking the doorknobs in the suite for heat to determine if there was a fire on the outer side of the doors.

He said he opened the door to a bedroom and found the smoke in the room was just about a foot from the floor.

“We yelled out but never got a response,” Parnell said.

“We had a flashlight, but the light couldn’t penetrate through the smoke. We went outside and called the fire department.”

Parnell said he and Ignace waited for the firefighters to arrive and informed them that they were inside and couldn’t locate anyone, but there may still have been somebody in the apartment.

“They went in and a few minutes later, came out with the tenant who was in the bedroom at the time but didn’t answer us when we were calling out,” he said.

“He was semi-conscious when they brought him out on a stretcher, but we don’t know if he was unconscious when we were in there. He was put in an ambulance and taken to the hospital and I hear he’s OK.”

Marriott said the two men are heroes for their actions.

“They went into that apartment looking to help anybody in there with no regard for their own safety,” he said.

“Who knows what could have happened if Brian and Danny had not been there?”

A spokesman for the Duncan fire department, who asked not to be identified, confirmed the incident.

He said the damage to the building was minimal and the incident is under investigation.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Column: Good mood food
Next story
Dangerous driver stopped by spike belt in Lake Country

Just Posted

Love of records enduring for Kelowna vinyl fan

John Gowland’s record collection dates back to 1950s

Public invited to scholarship showcase

School District 22 scholarship showcase April 26-27

KingFisher named one of Canada’s best managed companies

While CEO Byron Bolton was the one to accept KingFisher Boats Canada’s… Continue reading

Police investigate suspicious Armstrong incident

Man in older model truck allegedly approached young girl in neighbourhood; asked if she wanted ride

Request process begins

RDNO directors support VSAR funding request; now will determine which process to use for funding

Travelling troubadours pack lodge at Vernon concert

Rocking Roadshow

B.C. communities await marine spill compensation years after incidents

The government maintains a Ship Source Oil Pollution Fund to compensate Canadians

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

RCMP say too early to know what happened in Broncos crash

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said collission very complex

Rock titans rule Prospera Place

Peter Frampton and Steve Miller have been friends for 51 years.

Shania Twain visits Canadian Armed Forces base in B.C.

Canadian country icon thanks members of CFB Esquimalt for their service

Conservative MP wants feds to close loophole for illegal border crossers

Immigration advocates call on government to suspend Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement

Alberta university criticized for honouring David Suzuki

University of Alberta plans to bestow environmentalist with honourary degree

B.C. First Nations get clarity on fishing rights from top court

Nations call federal government to settle fishing rights ‘within the true meaning of reconciliation’

Most Read