Men ready to strut in their underwear for South Okanagan triathlete

Models at the 2018 Okanoggin Barbers underwear fashion show. The second underwear fashion show is happening Wednesday at the Barking Parrot. (Western News file photo)

Men strutting their stuff in high-end underwear is going to help a Penticton professional triathlete get half-way around the world.

The second instalment of Okanoggin Barber’s Men in Underwear Fashion Show takes place Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Barking Parrot at the Lakeside Resort to support Jen Annett.

“We chose Jen this year because, number one, she is a local and she is an absolute powerhouse in her craft. Her husband and son are shop clients here. They’re a big fan of us and we’re a big fan of them and want to help Jen with her personal goals,” said Marshall Mackinnon, frontman for the well-known barber shop.

Stars of the fashion show are clients and friends of the barbershop who will strut their stuff in Blue Sky Clothing – Blue Sky Guy underwear.

Underwear will be for sale at the event and is also available at the shop on an ongoing basis.

“It’s an electric energy, a little risque at times and generally a lot of fun,” Mackinnon said.

Tickets are $20 and available at the barbershop, located at 254b Ellis St.

Annett said she feels “fortunate” that Okanoggin Barbers chose her to sponsor this year.

The professional Ironman triathlete has her eyes set on making for the second year in a row to the Ironman Wold Championships held in Kailua-Kona Hawaii.

Her route there includes a race in Utah in May, followed up by Frankfurt, Germany and another in Victoria.

“In the past I’ve limited my race selection to what’s affordable … Obviously Germany is expensive to go to. I would have to say Hawaii is the most expensive to go. Those trips easily $3,000 to $4,000 per trip. I’m not going to lie, that’s why I stay in North America because I can’t afford to do these so with the help from Peter and the barbershop and having them behind me it’s really going to make a difference,” she said.

