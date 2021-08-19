Merritt city councillor Mike Bhangu. (Mike Bhangu/Facebook)

Merritt city councillor Mike Bhangu. (Mike Bhangu/Facebook)

Merritt councillor charged with uttering threats

Coun. Mike Bhangu claims the allegation is untrue

A Merritt city councillor has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The charge against 44-year-old Mike Bhangu comes following a June 29 incident. The B.C. Prosecution Service approved the charge on Aug. 16.

Interviewed by Merritt radio station Q 101.1 following the charge, Bhangu said the allegations are untrue and connected to an “uninvited individual” entering his home and allegedly refusing to leave.

On Aug. 18, Bhangu wrote on his Facebook page, “Well, I know what happened and there is much more to the story. Stand with me. I’ll share more in time. And I encourage everyone to follow this story. If this can happen to me, it can happen to anyone.”

Bhangu statement

Bhangu is set to appear in provincial court in Merritt on Sept. 14.

Black Press Media has reached out to Bhangu and the City of Merritt for further information.

