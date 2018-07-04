Meth party broken up in Penticton park

City pushing zero-tolerance on “unacceptable” behaviour

The City of Penticton’s chief administrative officer has some strong words for the community after public washrooms were vandalized.

“It is time to take your city back from a small group of people that cause a high percentage of the problems,” wrote CAO Peter Weeber in a note to the media. “We encourage the community to report any activity that threatens the safety and beauty of our home.”

Weeber’s message comes after a “meth party” was broken up in the Okanagan Lake Park washrooms Wednesday. The same washrooms sustained over $3,000 damage in another incident in late June. According to Weeber, a number of the people found at the scene are regularly engaged by bylaw and the RCMP.

“The City of Penticton is taking a zero-tolerance approach to all unacceptable behaviours and illegal activities in the city,” said Weeber. “If you see something that’s not right, please call Bylaw Services at 250-490-2440 — or 250-809-4367 after hours — or the RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.

“And as always, for emergencies, please call 9-1-1. Enjoy yourself and experience all that Penticton has to offer … safely.”

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Wildfire burns above West Kelowna

Just Posted

Gas jumps 10 cents across the Okanagan

Regular gas increased about 10 cents on Wednesday right across the Okanagan

VIDEO: Truck stalls on hill, rolls into Vernon house

A Lower Mainland delivery truck failed to negotiate Suicide Hill in Vernon Wednesday morning.

Okanagan housing sales downward trend continues

Regional June sales 22 per cent below last year

Killiney Beach water quality advisory lifted

Turbidity levels down to normal

How to do an Okanagan wedding for $10,000

A Lake Country resident offers her advice and price range for her Vernon wedding

Skydivers pack the ‘skyvan’ at annual Vernon event

Skydivers flocked to Vernon last weekend to take part in the Great Canadian Freefall Festival.

Prince Rupert civic centre evacuated after reported ammonia leak

Jim Ciccone Civic Centre closed until further notice

Meth party broken up in Penticton park

City pushing zero-tolerance on “unacceptable” behaviour

Wildfire burns above West Kelowna

A small fire is burning in the hills near Crystal Mountain

UPDATED: B.C. Mountie left with broken arm after hit-and-run

RCMP are searching for a grey SUV

Skydivers pack the ‘skyvan’ at annual Vernon event

Skydivers flocked to Vernon last weekend to take part in the Great Canadian Freefall Festival.

Vernon Tri Monsters primed for Summer Games

Youth triathletes enjoying sizzling season

Non-profits, schools get break on B.C. health payroll tax

Exemption for charities $1.5 million, three times for-profit businesses

B.C. man cycling across Canada

Dave Podmoroff raising money and awareness for men’s health and mental health issues.

Most Read