Michael Buble among 13 British Columbians to receive Order of B.C.

B.C.-born crooner Michal Bublé will be among 13 British Columbians to receive the province’s highest honour, although the ongoing pandemic means the ceremony will be delayed until 2021.

The Order of British Columbia would typically be handed out on B.C. Day (Aug. 3) but 2020’s recipients will receive theirs at the Government House in Victoria in 2021.

Lt. Gov. Janet Austin, chancellor of the order, said she was “delighted to welcome 13 new members to the order.”

There were 160 British Columbians nominated this year, part of more than 5,900 nominations the province has received in the 31 years the order has been handed out. Of those, 460 people have been awarded from all around B.C.

Premier John Horgan congratulated the 13 honourees.

“As we celebrate B.C. Day, I want to recognize the efforts, achievements and accomplishments of this year’s Order of British Columbia recipients,” Horgan said.

The 13 recipients are:

  • Shashi Assanand of Richmond
  • Ryan Beedie of West Vancouver
  • Michael Bublé of Burnaby
  • Shirley Chan of Vancouver
  • Neil Cook, MGC, of Cranbrook
  • Paul George of Gibsons
  • Rusty Goepel of Vancouver
  • John Malcolm Horton of Delta
  • Mel Krajden, PhD, of Vancouver
  • Janet Nadine Mort, PhD, of Brentwood Bay
  • Tracy Porteous of Vancouver
  • Carole Taylor, OC, of Vancouver
  • Ruth Williams of Kamloops

