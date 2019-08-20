Midnight fist fight leads to arrest in Vernon

An Edmonton man was arrested following the fight; the other man has not yet been located

Police responded to a fight between two men just after midnight at the Fruit Union Plaza in Vernon.

Officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were alerted by a passerby to a fight in the 3100 block of 25th Avenue on Monday night. The men involved in the scrap had fled into Polson Park by the time police arrived.

An 18-year-old man from Edmonton was eventually tracked down and arrested for public intoxication after being deemed unable to care for himself.

“Our officers conducted foot patrols of the park and located a highly intoxicated man who matched the description given by the complainant,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon RCMP. “The second individual could not be located.”

After being checked over by paramedics the man was held by police until he could sober up.

The man was charged $115 dollars for public intoxication and $230 for possession of liquor by a minor.

As of now there is no word on whether police have been able to find the second man involved in the fight.

