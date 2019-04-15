Milfoil control stirs up Vernon water turbidity

Kal Lake water turned to Duteau again

Water flowing from some Vernon taps has been switched, again.

As the Regional District of North Okanagan stated on Friday, April 12 regarding the possibility of the Kalamalka Lake water source being turned off again, the source was turned off as a precautionary measure at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 15 due to potential turbidity increases in the water. This change affects Greater Vernon Water customers.

See: Kal Lake taps turned back on for Vernon water customers

The decision to remove the Kalamalka Lake water source is a precautionary decision made based on the annual milfoil rototilling at the north end of Kalamalka Lake. When rototilling is taking place, water turbidity can increase and the ultra-violet disinfection process can change. During this time, water will be supplied from the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant until the annual milfoil rototilling is complete.

Customers who are not normally on Duteau will notice that the water is much softer and the water has a low alkalinity and pH. This may be of interest to those customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums.

Staff will continue to monitor water quality, notify customers of any further changes and when the Kalamalka Lake water source is turned back on.

The source was originally swapped April 10. See: Turbidity prompts Vernon water source swap

For further information, call 250-550-3700 or visit www.rdno.ca.

