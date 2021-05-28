Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister leaves the convention centre after getting a COVID-19 vaccination from Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, in Winnipeg on April 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister leaves the convention centre after getting a COVID-19 vaccination from Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, in Winnipeg on April 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Military deployed to help Manitoba; Trudeau supports search for COVID-19 origin

The military help was requested last week as the province posted the highest daily case numbers, per capita, in the country

Members of the military are being deployed to Manitoba where surging COVID-19 cases have overwhelmed the health-care system, while the prime minister has put his support behind international efforts to understand how the global pandemic began.

“I know there are a lot of theories out there but we need to make sure we are getting to a full and complete airing of the facts to actually understand what happened,” Justin Trudeau said Thursday.

United States President Joe Biden ordered intelligence officials there Wednesday to redouble efforts to investigate the origins of COVID-19, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory.

Trudeau said these efforts will not only ensure accountability but could also provide insight into how to protect the world from future pandemics.

Meanwhile, military members are arriving in Manitoba for a four-week mission in Manitoba, where public health orders have been extended to tackle high case numbers.

The province’s intensive-care units are so full that 23 critical patients have been transferred to Ontario for treatment.

“We are not in a position to reopen,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

The military help was requested last week as the province posted the highest daily case numbers, per capita, in the country.

There were 295 more cases and eight additional deaths reported in Manitoba Thursday.

Health officials across the country continued to urge people to get vaccinated so restrictions can be lifted.

Some provinces are also dealing with thousands of doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that are due to expire in a few days.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu has written to provincial and territorial leaders encouraging them not to waste the doses and share with each other when they can.

It’s not clear how many doses are at risk of going to waste, but Ontario is scrambling to use some 45,000 AstraZeneca shots by the end of May, with another 10,000 set to expire in June.

Hajdu has offered federal support to help transfer doses between provinces.

Quebec officials announced that the province will shorten the delay between first and second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to eight weeks from 16 weeks. Second doses are to start being administered at walk-in clinics on May 29.

The province has 148,100 doses of AstraZeneca in stock.

Quebec reported 436 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths as the number of hospitalizations continued to drop.

Elsewhere, Ontario announced 1,135 new cases and 19 more deaths linked to the virus, as Premier Doug Ford mulled whether to reopen schools.

Ford said he has written to experts and education stakeholders asking for input on whether it’s safe to have children back in classrooms.

Schools have been shut in Ontario since April amid a devastating third wave. But infections there have been steadily declining in recent weeksas more people get vaccinated.

A new report from Statistics Canada found that more people are getting on board with getting a shot.

The report, based on data collected by the Canadian Community Health Survey, found in January and February of this year that 82 per cent of Canadians aged 12 and older said they were somewhat or very likely to get the vaccine.

That was slightly up from 80 per cent at the end of last year.

The increase was largely seen in people aged 35 to 49 — up to 88 per cent from 77 per cent.

Vaccine willingness was highest in Newfoundland and Labrador and British Columbia.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Previous story
Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating on camera during virtual House session
Next story
Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school an ‘unthinkable loss’

Just Posted

Crows.
Taylor: When the crows went dancing

When the west wind blows across the lake, it has to rise… Continue reading

Organizers of the third annual Dinner Under the Stars fundraiser for Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre have added a fifth week to the popular event. Online auction to bid on one of the five dinners begins June 4. (ABNC photo)
Extra week added for Vernon nature centre dinner fundraiser

Allan Brooks Nature Centre offers five outstanding dinner under the stars packages from local chefs

Dick VanderLinde builds intricate birdhouses in Armstrong. (Carrie O’Neill Contributed)
Armstrong man harnesses creative juices to construct custom birdhouses

COLUMN: Don’t underestimate the power of creativity

Firearms
Vernon fires back at fed’s gun control bill

Federal download of firearm ban onto municipalities debated

Vernon’s BX Press Cidery is one of 25 small businesses in Canada to be featured in the Before the Business booklet, a new initiative rebranded May 19, 2021, that aims to bring promote businesses by sharing their backstory. (BX Press photo)
New booklet tells the story of Vernon’s BX Cidery

The cidery is one of 25 in Canada featured in the new initiative to promote entrepreneurs by sharing their stories

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. aims for 2nd vaccine shot for all this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The rollout of second doses will be similar to the first dose, with those at the greatest risk at the top of the list

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in this photo from the Kamloops Heritage Commission.
Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school an ‘unthinkable loss’

Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation is reaching out to communities who had children attend

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on web cam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating on camera during virtual House session

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on webcam

Mark Heine with a painting from his Sirens series. Two pieces from the series will go to the moon later this year. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. artist’s paintings bound for galactic gallery on the moon

Two of Mark Heine’s paintings will make the lunar leap aboard the Peregrine Lander in December

The Kamloops Indian Residential School, circa 1930. (Photograph COURTESY ARCHIVES DESCHÂTELETS-NDC, RICHELIEU/Kamloops This Week)
Remains of 215 children found at former residential school in Kamloops

Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation reaching out to communities who had children attend

Salmon Arm RCMP called out to collisions over the weekend of April 17 and 18. (File photo)
Woman killed in single-vehicle rollover near Summerland

A driver discovered the vehicle crashed off Fish Lake Road early Thursday morning

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Mounties issue 60 tickets to Okanagan Connector drivers over May long weekend

Albertan semi-truck driver handed 90-day licence suspension for allegedly driving drunk

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

Nicole Spletzer, a Grade 12 student at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS), places a flower bouquet at a makeshift memorial for the three KSS students who were killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Wednesday (May 26). (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Memorial erected to honour Kelowna students killed in car crash

A message board, bouquets of flowers and KSS memorabilia were just some of the items placed at the site

Most Read