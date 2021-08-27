Military on the move from 100 Mile House to Vernon to join White Rock Lake wildfire fight

More members of Canadian Armed Forces to make trip Saturday

Newly arrived members of 1 Combat Engineer Regiment (CER) at Land Task Force – Vernon, receive an in-brief from the Camp Sergeant Major. 1 CER is deploying as part of Operation LENTUS in assistance to BC Wildfire Service. (Captain Jamie Blois, Public Affairs Officer, Land Task Force – Vernon photo)

More members of the military are en route to Vernon to help combat the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Land Task Force Vernon will be conducting another road move of about 80 personnel from 100 Mile House to Vernon via Highway 97 and Trans Canada (Highway 1).

Several military vehicles and pickups will be travelling the busy highways in small groupings, which could cause congestion or slowdowns along the way.

Another move of around 80 members of the Canadian Armed Forces took place Friday, Aug. 27, from Oliver to the Vernon Cadet Camp.

The City of Vernon said it welcomes the Forces to the community and offered its gratitude to all troops, firefighters and support personnel responding to wildfires in the area.

The Land Task Force is participating in Operation LENTUS, the Canadian Armed Forces’ response to natural disasters, on the request of the Government of British Columbia.

