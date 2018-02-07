Minard grabs World Cup silver

Vernon’s Curt Minard is second in category at snowboardcross Para World Cup race in Kelowna

Vernon’s Curt Minard (right) won silver in snowboardcross at the Para World Cup event at Kelowna’s Big White Tuesday. Minard was joined on the World Cup podium by fellow Canadians Michelle Salt of Calgary (bronze) and Alex Massie (Barrie, Ont., silver). (Canada Snowboard photo)

It was a historic day for Canadian Para Snowboarding at Kelowna’s Big White Ski Resort as Vernon’s Curt Minard, Alex Massie (Barrie, ON) and Michelle Salt (Calgary) all took home World Cup medals.

Massie and Minard grabbed World Cup silver for the first time in their careers while Salt managed to grab her third bronze of the year and first in Para Snowboardcross this season.

Salt was the first of the Canadians to pick up her hardware after prevailing in the small final of the Women’s Lower Limb 1 category over the USA’s Megan Harmon.

Minard was up next, and after taking a nasty spill in his first heat he was able to reach his career first big final and snag silver behind France’s Maxime Montaggioni in the Upper Limb category.

“I just went out there with no expectations and had some fun and it paid off. I’m so stoked,” said Minard. “I’ve got a couple of bronzes so I’m slowly working my way up in the Upper Limb category so I’m absolutely ecstatic to have a silver world cup medal.”

In Men’s Lower Limb 2, Massie was neck and neck with Japan’s Gurimu Narita for most of the race, and came in just behind the Japanese rider to secure his first World Cup silver of his young career.

Montreal’s Sandrine Hamel walked away with fourth in the women’s Lower Limb 2 category while Andrew Genge (Oshawa, ON, Upper Limb), John Leslie (Arnprior, ON, Lower Limb 2), and Colton Liddle (Wawa, ON, Lower Limb 2) finished 6th, 12th, and 14th respectively.

The team now prepares to take on the Banked Slalom course for the Banked Slalom World Cup Finals at Big White on Thursday.

Minard is hoping to land a spot on Canada’s Paralympics snowboard team, which will be named Feb. 20.