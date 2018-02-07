Vernon’s Curt Minard (right) won silver in snowboardcross at the Para World Cup event at Kelowna’s Big White Tuesday. Minard was joined on the World Cup podium by fellow Canadians Michelle Salt of Calgary (bronze) and Alex Massie (Barrie, Ont., silver). (Canada Snowboard photo)

Minard grabs World Cup silver

Vernon’s Curt Minard is second in category at snowboardcross Para World Cup race in Kelowna

  • Feb. 7, 2018 7:00 a.m.
  • News

It was a historic day for Canadian Para Snowboarding at Kelowna’s Big White Ski Resort as Vernon’s Curt Minard, Alex Massie (Barrie, ON) and Michelle Salt (Calgary) all took home World Cup medals.

Massie and Minard grabbed World Cup silver for the first time in their careers while Salt managed to grab her third bronze of the year and first in Para Snowboardcross this season.

Salt was the first of the Canadians to pick up her hardware after prevailing in the small final of the Women’s Lower Limb 1 category over the USA’s Megan Harmon.

Minard was up next, and after taking a nasty spill in his first heat he was able to reach his career first big final and snag silver behind France’s Maxime Montaggioni in the Upper Limb category.

“I just went out there with no expectations and had some fun and it paid off. I’m so stoked,” said Minard. “I’ve got a couple of bronzes so I’m slowly working my way up in the Upper Limb category so I’m absolutely ecstatic to have a silver world cup medal.”

In Men’s Lower Limb 2, Massie was neck and neck with Japan’s Gurimu Narita for most of the race, and came in just behind the Japanese rider to secure his first World Cup silver of his young career.

Montreal’s Sandrine Hamel walked away with fourth in the women’s Lower Limb 2 category while Andrew Genge (Oshawa, ON, Upper Limb), John Leslie (Arnprior, ON, Lower Limb 2), and Colton Liddle (Wawa, ON, Lower Limb 2) finished 6th, 12th, and 14th respectively.

The team now prepares to take on the Banked Slalom course for the Banked Slalom World Cup Finals at Big White on Thursday.

Minard is hoping to land a spot on Canada’s Paralympics snowboard team, which will be named Feb. 20.

Previous story
Interior Highways to be blasted by snow
Next story
TVO host calls sexual harassment allegations false

Just Posted

Ebbett scores in Olympic tune-up

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett scores insurance goal in Canada’s 2-0 win over Belarus

Minard grabs World Cup silver

Vernon’s Curt Minard is second in category at snowboardcross Para World Cup race in Kelowna

Kelowna city councillor re-elected water board chair

Tracy Gray to remain as Okanagan Basin Water Board chair

Kids make a splash for Zimbabwe

Kidston students get behind Sunday’s Polar Bear Swim

Ongoing overdose crisis needs a different approach, says health authority

“We should look at legalizing some of these drugs so they can be made safer and regulated.”

Queens compete

Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club shows heart at event

‘Love you to life’: Vancouver Island family shares desperate fight to save teen with eating disorder

‘A lot of the stuff freaked out a lot of my friends because they were the same age as me’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

TVO host calls sexual harassment allegations false

TVO host breaks silence, says sexual harassment allegation 100 per cent false

Interior Highways to be blasted by snow

About 30 to 50 centimetres expected on Rogers Pass Thursday

Tea time in Wonderland

It’s a Mad, Mad….tea party

B.C. family still seeking answers as meningitis scare diminishes

The parents of Aidan Pratt say they feel left high and dry months after their son died

Helping thousands of refugees

Former Salmon Arm woman heads Canadian aid for those fleeing persecution in Myanmar

Trio set to rock the Vernon Jazz Club stage

The Alex Flock Trio is slated to perform for the Vernon Jazz Society Feb. 10

Most Read