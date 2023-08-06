A BC Wildfire Service firefighter works to halt southward movement of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire towards residential structures Wednesday night, Aug. 2, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

A BC Wildfire Service firefighter works to halt southward movement of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire towards residential structures Wednesday night, Aug. 2, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Minimal growth on East Adams Lake blaze

Erratic winds have the potential to greatly impact the fire on Sunday, Aug. 6

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire has seen minimal growth throughout the weekend, as of Sunday, Aug. 6 afternoon.

It remains at 4,823.3 hectares in size, with no structure loss occurring.

All evacuation orders and alerts remain the same. A crew is preparing to conduct ignitions on the south flank, with guards going up on the north that is expected to be completed by Monday.

There are currently 70 wild land firefighters, 11 helicopters, an incident management team and 50 structural firefighters battling the blaze. The crew battled tough conditions on Saturday, due to visibility issues from heavy smoke.

A further increase in fire behaviour is expected, due to dry fuels, dry air, increased temperatures and increasing instability.

Winds will gust upwards of 20 km/h throughout the day, which will affect the rates of spread on slopes.

The potential for erratic winds could cause rapid changes in the fire behaviour as it continues to burn in steep terrain, which has made accessibility a challenge and poses a risk to ground responder safety.

The fire has the potential to impact communities south of the fire, which include Lee Creek.

More information can be found at B.C Wildfire Service’s website. A special air quality remains in place throughout the whole Okanagan due to the Adams Lake and Osoyoos fire.

READ MORE: Osoyoos fire holding steady at 7,060 hectares

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresBreaking NewsOkanaganSalmon ArmSicamous

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Eagle Bluff fire near Osoyoos could take months to get under control, says Regional District
Next story
Man taken to hospital after boating incident at Okanagan Lake in Kelowna

Just Posted

Wildfires around Revelstoke as of Aug. 6, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)
Revelstoke wildfire forces travel advisory for Trans-Canada Highway

(BC Wildfire Services)
Wildfire south of Kamloops growing with dry air, hot temps

A BC Wildfire Service firefighter works to halt southward movement of the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire towards residential structures Wednesday night, Aug. 2, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Minimal growth on East Adams Lake blaze

An evacuation order for more than 700 properties was issued for the Town of Osoyoos after an out-of-control wildfire crossed into British Columbia from Washington. The Eagle Bluff wildfire is seen burning from Anarchist Mountain, outside of Osoyoos, B.C., in a Saturday, July 29, 2023, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Melissa Genberg.
Osoyoos fire holding steady at 7,060 hectares