Municipal minister Nathan Cullen’s sign near Smithers was vandalized over the weekend. (Twitter/Nathan Cullen)

Municipal minister Nathan Cullen’s sign near Smithers was vandalized over the weekend. (Twitter/Nathan Cullen)

Minister Cullen’s signboard in northwest B.C. riding defaced with hate graffiti

‘You do not represent northwest’: Minister calls out idiocy of mischief makers in tweet

B.C. cabinet minister Nathan Cullen was victim of hateful graffiti after a highway billboard near Smithers was defaced over the weekend.

The incident saw the billboard sprayed with swastikas and the words ‘Nazi dictatorship party’ on it. No culprits have been identified yet. Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP for comment.

The municipal minister called out the idiocy of the mischief-makers in a tweet: “To whoever continues to vandalize my highway signs with the worst hate and racist images imaginable, you do not represent the northwest. You do not represent an intelligent or meaningful political voice. It is hate. It is vile. You are convincing no one.”

This is the second time the same billboard has been vandalized. In December last year, it was defaced with slurs targeting provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry after B.C. rolled out vaccine mandates to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cullen who is the MLA for Stikine and resides in Smithers saw anti-Semitic commentaries roll in after vaccine mandate protesters compared the government’s vaccination policy to the holocaust.

Back then, Cullen had spoken of his Jewish heritage and said that such comments are hurtful to an entire community.

READ MORE: Northwest B.C. MLA’s billboard in Smithers vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

Previous story
911 dispatcher charged with involuntary manslaughter for failing to send ambulance
Next story
Summerland intersection had 139 crashes in five years

Just Posted

The current Okanagan Dam in Penticton, built in the 1970s, has been called inadequate for the modern day demands of managing the Okanagan Lake water level. (File photo)
Water briefs: Mussel inspection program sidelines 5 B.C.-bound watercraft

Emcee Brian Martin and auctioneer Don Raffan helped raise a record $63,000 for the 2021 Vernon Art Gallery at the Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts atop the Nixon Wenger building. (VPAG photo)
Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts draws support for Vernon gallery

Put on some sunglasses, the sun is blazing this week (Andy Bronson / The Herald)
Slather on some sunscreen, the sun is shining on the Okanagan

This 1930 Model A Ford from Armstrong was among the hundreds of cars on display Sunday, July 10, at Vernon’s Polson Park for the final day of the three-day Sun Valley Cruise-in Car Show. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Vernon car show draws large weekend crowds