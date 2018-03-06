Ministry lifts dust advisory

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has ended the Dust Advisory issued on March 5 for Vernon due to high concentrations of coarse particulates. Changing weather conditions have contributed to improving air quality, and this is expected to continue over the next few days.

The dusty conditions were mainly caused by road traffic stirring up winter traction materials that have accumulated on roadways over the winter months.

More information on current air quality can be found here.

The ministry said coarse particulate concentrations have been decreasing, and are currently below advisory levels. The latest measurements at the Vernon Science Centre station indicate an hourly average of 26 micrograms per cubic metre. The average for the past 24 hours is 35 micrograms per cubic metre, which is below the provincial air quality objective of 50 micrograms per cubic metre.

