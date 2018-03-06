Ministry lifts dust advisory

Changing weather conditions have contributed to improving air quality

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has ended the Dust Advisory issued on March 5 for Vernon due to high concentrations of coarse particulates. Changing weather conditions have contributed to improving air quality, and this is expected to continue over the next few days.

The dusty conditions were mainly caused by road traffic stirring up winter traction materials that have accumulated on roadways over the winter months.

More information on current air quality can be found here.

The ministry said coarse particulate concentrations have been decreasing, and are currently below advisory levels. The latest measurements at the Vernon Science Centre station indicate an hourly average of 26 micrograms per cubic metre. The average for the past 24 hours is 35 micrograms per cubic metre, which is below the provincial air quality objective of 50 micrograms per cubic metre.

RELATED: Dust advisory issued


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snowmobiler dies near Lumby
Next story
Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women seeks two more years

Just Posted

Cougar killed in Spallumcheen

Conservation officers put down cat after it got into fight on property with large guard dog

Ministry lifts dust advisory

Changing weather conditions have contributed to improving air quality

Snowmobiler dies near Lumby

Incident in backcountry claims the life of 30-year-old

How Okanagan seniors can outsmart scammers

Protecting your personal ID and banking information is critical

US National Guard band highlights Tattoo

Band from Camp Murray, Wash. among many to perform at fifth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo

Salmon Arm’s Lena Johnston celebrates 109

Arbor Lodge resident looks back on adventure of arriving in the Shuswap

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

One person arrested following suspicious blaze in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Webber Road, Tuesday morning

Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Beatles tribute rock bring fab four to Vernon

JCI Vernon partners with Rock.It Boy Entertainment for chance to win tickets to The Fab Fourever

Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women seeks two more years

The national inquiry is looking for the additional time, which would extend the group’s mandate to 2020

B.C. MLA calls for equal pay in the workplace

Applause greets Surrey South politician’s quest to close economic gap

Twice convicted killer Dellen Millard to be tried for father’s murder

Dellen Millard to be tried by judge alone in May of this year

RCMP, Conservation Officers kill 3 cougars near B.C. farm

The animals had attacked pigs and a pet donkey, and killed a lamb

Most Read