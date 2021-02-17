Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo looks on as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addresses the media on the preparations for the upcoming Derek Chauvin trial on Wednesday Feb. 17, 2021 in Minneapolis. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)

Minneapolis beefs up security before trial in George Floyd’s death

Trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin set to begin March 8

Minneapolis leaders said Wednesday they are beefing up security plans, preparing to close streets and making sure businesses and residents are well informed as the trial approaches for the former police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

Mayor Jacob Frey said safety will be a top priority “during this very difficult time in our city” and that the trial of Derek Chauvin will likely increase trauma for many, especially as a verdict draws near.

“We believe it is on us to honour the magnitude of this moment and ensure that our families in this city feel safe,” Frey said.

Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death sparked protests in Minneapolis and days of violent unrest in which buildings — including a police station — were burned and damaged.

RELATED: George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

RELATED: ‘We’re sick of it’: Anger over police killings shatters U.S.

Chauvin, who was fired, is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Jury selection in his trial is scheduled to begin March 8; opening statements are scheduled for March 29.

The city has already started installing a security perimeter around the Hennepin County Government Center, City Hall and nearby buildings.

Frey said a law enforcement presence in the city will increase in coming weeks, and will peak during the trial, with the help of up to 2,000 National Guard members and 1,100 law enforcement officers from 12 agencies.

On Monday, the Democratic-controlled Minnesota House pulled a bill that would have created a $35 million fund to bolster security during Chauvin’s trial. Frey said Wednesday that its time to pass that measure, noting that Minneapolis has seen a dramatic loss in revenue due to COVID-19.

“There is no place for gamesmanship or politics over these next couple of months in ensuring the city of Minneapolis is safe,” he said.

The intersection at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, which has become a memorial to Floyd and a community gathering place, will remain closed to vehicle traffic until after the trial. Sixth Street South will be closed at the courthouse starting March 1.

Erik Hansen, the city’s director of Economic Policy and Development, said the city is advising business owners to consider emergency preparedness plans, add physical barriers such as boards over windows or security gates, make sure their insurance policies are up to date, and upload important records online.

The city’s Office of Violence Prevention is working on a tool kit for neighbourhood groups and communities to help those who are most impacted by violence deal with trauma that could be triggered by the trial or protests. The city is also expanding its efforts to keep residents informed, with plans to send out information on social media, radio stations and other channels to help dispel rumours, address community trauma and provide information on street closures and other public safety issues.

City Council member Jamal Osman said the first step in rebuilding trust is honesty and good communication.

“The city cannot control what happens in the courtroom across the street. And we cannot, unfortunately, control what happened in the past,” Osman said. “But what we can control is our future. How honest, how transparent, and how direct we are in communicating with our affected communities. Today is a good first step.”

Amy Forliti, The Associated Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snowstorms hit Eastern Mediterranean, army called out in Greece
Next story
Granddaughter of Penticton hit-and-run victim pleas for driver to come forward

Just Posted

Medical masks and social distancing are new additions to this year’s farmer’s market in Vernon amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Bring artisans back to Vernon markets: City councillor

Scott Anderson to make motion to write province requesting non-food vendors be allowed to return

The washrooms under construction on the Okanagan Rail Trail in Coldstream were vandalized overnight Monday, Feb. 15. (Regional District of North Okanagan photo)
Okanagan Rail Trail washrooms vandalized

Coldstream washrooms spray painted while under construction

Vernon Paralympic wheelchair curler Sonja Gaudet (centre) offers some tips on how to make the historic Towne Cinema more accessible to Okanagan Screen Arts Society members Scott John (Left) and Susan Hodgson. (Photo contribued)
Decorated Vernon wheelchair curler ramps up accessibility conversations

Paralympian athlete Sonja Gaudet offers advice to Vernon’s historic Towne Cinema

A warming bus could be hailed by those out in the cold wanting to warm up during last week’s cold snap. (Contributed)
Warming bus gets Vernon’s homeless out of the cold

Local man and volunteers drive around serving hot coffee and warmth during cold snap

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is thrilled with the response from residents of Electoral Area D in regards to dog control. CSRD staff will analyze the data and report back to the board. (file photo)
Dog control survey results roll in for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Close to 400 residents of Area D, which includes Falkland, answer questions and issue comments

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

McKenzie Avenue in Saanich was unrecognizable on the morning of Feb. 13 before the municpal snow plows came by. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Police dig trapped B.C. senior out of his snow-covered tent home in a suburban yard

Man told officers of his arrangement with homeowner to live in the yard

Kat Peters, of Revelstoke, is competing to be the next cover girl for Inked Magazine. (Submitted)
‘I am a fighter’: Revelstoke woman striving to win tattoo competition

Two local women are in the Inked magazine cover-model contest: Kat Peters and Jennifer Bowden

Kelowna Law Courts. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna Mountie denies rape allegation

Chad Lincoln Vance took the stand during the second day of his sexual assault trial Wednesday

Tonya and Robert Kuchma of Kelowna died in a vehicle crash in Kamloops. (Facebook)
Kelowna couple dies in Highway 1 crash

The crash, involving a semi-trailer, happened on Family Day in Kamloops

68-year-old Penticton man Ned Captroppa was killed in a hit-and-run at the at intersection of Winnipeg Street and Nanaimo Avenue Monday, Feb. 15, 20201. (Contributed by April Richards)
Granddaughter of Penticton hit-and-run victim pleas for driver to come forward

Ned Captroppa, 68, was killed in a downtown hit-and-run on Family Day, Feb. 15

Thompson Egbo-Egbo is seen in his role as Oscar Peterson in a still frame taken from a new Heritage Minute video on the Canadian jazz pianist's life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Historica Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
New Heritage Minute toasts life of Black Canadian piano virtuoso Oscar Peterson

Clip features seven-time Grammy winner, timed for Black History Month

Many people enjoyed ice skating on the frozen Salmon Arm bay over the Family Day weekend but the City of Salmon Arm is urging caution with a warming trend in the forecast and some reports of people falling through the ice received. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Skaters warned Salmon Arm Bay ice may not hold their weight

Salmon Arm Fire Department received word of people falling through ice on weekend

Firefighters redirect traffic following a collision near the Black Road/Highway 97B intersection on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)
Driver seriously injured in Highway 97B collision near Salmon Arm

Police respond to three collisions on morning of Feb. 16

Most Read