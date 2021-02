BC Ambulance is attending to the incident at 32 Street and 25 Avenue

Crews are responding to a minor two-vehicle crash in downtown Vernon Thursday afternoon.

The crash took place shortly before 1 p.m. at 32nd Street and 25th Avenue.

Traffic may be affected at the busy intersection that leads south to Kelowna.

BC Ambulance is on scene, though the crash is reportedly minor and Vernon Fire Rescue Services has been called off.

