Minor injuries in UTV rollover in Vernon

Two men were transported to hospital after Tuesday hunting accident

A pair of hunters suffered minor injuries after rolling their utility terrain vehicle (UTV) in Vernon.

Residents reported seeing a number of emergency vehicles near the Frind Estate Winery project above Tronson Road Tuesday night.

According to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleksi, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, police received a call for assistance from two men who had rolled their UTV while hunting near the north end of Okanagan Lake.

RCMP officers located the men and brought them to the area of Okanagan Hills Boulevard in Vernon.

Both men were then transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services for treatment of what are believed to be minor injuries.

Brendan Shykora

