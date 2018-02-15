Curtis Sagmoen seen while helping neighbours deal with floods in Salmon Arm. (Black Press photo)

Mischief charges laid against Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen appeared by video in Vernon Law Courts Thursday, where he was charged with mischief

A new charge has been laid against a Silver Creek man who is linked to an extensive RCMP search of a Silver Creek farm where the remains of an 18-year-old Vernon woman were found.

Appearing in Vernon Law Courts by video Thursday, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, born 1980, is charged with mischief stemming from a July 19, 2017 incident near Falkland, where the accused allegedly applied spiked objects to a board, which was then used to damage the tires of a vehicle.

The matter was adjourned and moved to a judicial case manager to see if the matter will be heard alongside other charges against Sagmoen, who appeared in court last week when two new assault charges were read into record.

Related: Curtis Sagmoen faces new assault charges

Sagmoen is slated to appear in court Monday for unrelated charges in connection with an August 2017 incident in Falkland. Sagmoen’s original charges include disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; uttering threats; careless use or storage of a firearm; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and possession of a controlled substance.

Wayne and Evelyn Sagmoen, Curtis’ parents, own the Silver Creek property where the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were uncovered following a search in October. No charges have been laid in relation to her death.

Sagmoen remains remanded in custody.

None of the charges against Sagmoen have been proven in court.

